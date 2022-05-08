Rockridge seeded first, E-P second for softball postseason

This week finds the Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown softball teams meeting twice, with a conference championship on the line.

In a few weeks, the teams could find themselves meeting again, with even greater rewards at stake.

The undefeated Rockets (21-0) and the once-beaten Panthers (12-1) meet Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Edgington and again on Thursday afternoon in Prophetstown. Entering this week, they are neck-and-neck in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division pennant race.

"For us, we've got eight games this week, and we're going to use them to prepare for the playoffs," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "Our focus is on winning our last seven games after the end of the regular season."

Winners of 51 straight games going back to 2019, Rockridge is 10-0 in the TRAC West and holds a half-game lead on E-P (9-0), which has a league game to make up with Riverdale to cap the final week of the regular season.

"We had one of our best practices of the year (this past) Saturday, a real high-intensity workout," Nelson said. "Everyone's feeling good. I feel like we're peaking at the right time, but the plan is to continue to develop and get better with each game."

Next week brings the start of the IHSA postseason series, where the Rockets are the area's lone No. 1 seed. Also in Class 2A, the Panthers are seeded second.

"I'm not shocked at all," Erie-Prophetstown coach Kerrie McDonnell said. "We expected Rockridge to be No. 1, and us No. 2, so it played out how I expected it to."

Rockridge is serving as a regional host, with Erie-Prophetstown headed to the Kewanee Regional. Both regionals feed into the Tremont Sectional, and if both squads advance to the sectional title game, they would meet one more time.

In the meantime, the five-time reigning TRAC West champion Rockets are concentrating on this week, then looking to extend their current run of six consecutive regional titles.

"We've always embraced it," Nelson said of the challenges of being a No. 1 seed and a multi-year conference and postseason champion. "So much so, we print targets on the back of our practice jerseys."

For E-P, the goal beyond this week is to get over the regional hump after falling in the title game the last six postseasons. The Panthers' lone regional championship came in 2000.

"We don't talk about the past," McDonnell stated. "We focus on what's ahead of us. Talking with my seniors, I told them that they've been here before, and they've got to step up and be leaders."

At Rockridge, the Rockets would open against the winner of next Monday's first-round matchup between 10th-seeded Orion (5-16) and ninth-seeded Mercer County (13-8) a week from Tuesday. With an 11-3 Lincoln Trail Conference mark, MerCo is still in the title hunt in its league.

The following day, No. 6 Riverdale (11-10) meets No. 4 Princeton (14-3) in the other semifinal.

At Kewanee, E-P awaits the winner between No. 7 Bureau Valley (10-10) and No. 8 Mendota (8-10). The other semifinal there finds third-seeded Sherrard (11-6) taking on the winner between the fifth-seeded host Boilermakers (16-6) and No. 11 Spring Valley Hall (1-16).

Speaking of Kewanee, the Boilers also enter the final week very much in the hunt for a Three Rivers East title, sitting third in a tight race with a 7-3 record.

"There's going to be great competition at Kewanee, and we're looking forward to it," said McDonnell. "No game is going to be easy."

Ridgewood seeded second in 1A: This season has been a memorable one for the Ridgewood softball co-op. At 15-2 and 11-1 in the Lincoln Trail, the Spartans have a shot at earning the program's first conference championship.

Standing between Ridgewood and the top is first-place Biggsville West Central (21-4, 14-0 LTC), which hosts the Spartans in a Thursday doubleheader.

Come next week, Ridgewood gets to remain at home as a regional host; the Spartans will go into the postseason as a No. 2 seed and open a week from Tuesday against either No. 9 Galva (3-16) or No. 7 Morrison (3-8).

Reigning 1A regional champion Annawan-Wethersfield (11-5) heads to the Princeville Regional as a No. 3 seed and will open its postseason run a week from Wednesday against the sixth-seeded host Lady Princes (9-11).

Fulton (8-10) is seeded fifth and heads to the 1A Pearl City Regional. The Steamers hope to get on track before then, having dropped three of their last four games following a seven-game winning streak.

