PEORIA — Saturday marked the final day in the high school softball careers of six members of Rockridge High School's Class of 2024.

A part of two Illinois Class 2A state championship teams the last two seasons, that group could not have scripted a better way to go out as Rockets.

Saturday's 7-1 win over Beecher in the 2A state title game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex enabled the Rockets (38-1) to join a select club as only the third team to win three consecutive state softball crowns.

For the senior group of Payton Brown, Cierra Bush, Daytonah Downing, Madi Hetzler, Mikaylin Hofer and Kori Needham, it was a familiar ending.

Saturday's victory gave those six their own version of a Triple Crown. Not getting to play as freshmen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this group was privileged to end each of their seasons as state champions.

"To do this the last two years with those groups of seniors, it was great for us to send them out with championships," said Brown. "Today, it was greater for the younger girls to send us out the same way. I'm proud of our younger girls. They played the best they can, and got us back on this field."

For Needham, the aftermath of Saturday's title-clinching victory over the Bobcats brought back memories of the past two years when she and her classmates were the ones bidding goodbye to older teammates.

"This definitely has an exciting feeling and a sad feeling compared to the last two years," she said. "This year, we finally felt what it was like to play our last game."

In terms of a final act, the senior Rockets could not have scripted it any better.

Both Brown and Needham went 2-for-3, with Needham driving in two runs and scoring a pair. Her RBI triple scored Brown with the game's first run in the opening inning, and she provided a key RBI double for insurance in the bottom of the fifth.

"I kept coming up there, and my approaches were good," Needham said. "If we're the home team, we always try to score first. If we have runners on later, we try to come back and get more."

Bush also did her part with two RBIs, coming on a first-inning sacrifice fly and a fifth-inning squeeze bunt. Hofer went 1-for-3 and scored the first of the Rockets' two fourth-inning insurance runs.

"This is super-special for us, and for our program," Bush said. "For me, it's more special to do this with my teammates and our coaches. Reaching our goal and winning state again, that feeling never changes."

While Rockridge's six seniors move ahead in their lives, the memories of the last three years will always hold a special place in their hearts.

At the same time, they have the utmost confidence in the players who will be returning along with the next group of incoming freshmen.

"I think they'll be more than ready," Bush said. "They just have to believe in each other and push each other, and they'll be able to do it."

Among the returners is junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who finished 25-0 to cap a third straight perfect season and who is already viewed as a key leader in the Rockridge dugout.

"Now that this time has come for our seniors, it's sad," Lewis said, "but knowing we sent them out with a bang makes this easier."

Brown feels that ending with a third straight title against a powerhouse of equal ability makes this crown even more golden.

"I know we've played Beecher several times in the postseason, and this was extra special for me, getting to be a part of it," she said. "Getting a big win like this, it's an awesome feeling."

Like her classmates, Brown feels just as strongly that the program will continue to rest in good hands.

"I think it could definitely be in the works," she said of a potential record-breaking fourth straight title in 2024. "As long as they buy into the program and the culture and truly believe, they'll be here and win another state championship."