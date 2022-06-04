Rockridge seniors leave impressive legacy

PEORIA — Most senior softball classes around Illinois graduate without winning even one state championship.

Several leave high school experiencing one title run, if they are lucky.

But in the case of the softball-playing members of Rockridge High School's class of 2022, they leave with not one, but two state championships with their names attached.

Even better, those back-to-back titles made state history. The Rockets' combined 64-0 record over the past two seasons make them the first team in IHSA history to tally back-to-back undefeated championship seasons.

"It feels amazing," said one of the six Rocket seniors, left fielder Keaton Frere, whose RBI double in the top of the 11th inning was the deciding blow in Saturday's 5-4 title-game win over Freeburg at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

"To know we could set the right example and do everything right so the younger classes can carry it on, I feel like all of us did a good job of doing that."

Seniors Frere, catcher Bailah Bognar, third baseman Taylor Sedam and pinch-hitter Delaney Holbert all played vital roles in Saturday's title-clinching victory.

Bognar went 2-for-5 at the plate and got Rockridge's rally from an early 4-0 deficit started with an RBI double as part of a two-run fourth inning.

"Our motto is to be 100% better every day," Bognar said. "Every moment, we competed with grit, perseverance and determination. (Being down 4-0) was not the predicament we wanted to be in, but we had to come back mile by mile, run by run."

Rockridge coach John Nelson was quick to credit his veteran backstop with the blow that began the Rockets' road back to a second straight undefeated state championship.

"Bailah really got us going with that shot," he said. "When the kids saw that, they knew they could drive a ball on this pitcher (Freeburg senior ace Lizzy Ludwig). Once Bailah started it, everyone was able to relax."

In the top of the fifth, Sedam followed junior teammate Daytonah Downing as they notched back-to-back singles to open the inning; Sedam eventually scored the tying run on a Kori Needham RBI groundout.

"After the fourth, we knew we were back in the game. We felt like we had the game won from that moment on," Sedam said. "Freeburg is a really solid team, but we just stayed with being us. That's what we do."

After helping last year's senior class finish as state champions, Sedam was blown away to be given the same treatment by her younger teammates on Saturday.

"It's unreal," she said. "We did it for the seniors last year, and it was so emotional."

And in the decisive 11th inning, after Bognar had walked to lead off and was ran for by Taylor Dieterich, Holbert pinch hit for senior shortstop Lexi Hines and moved Dieterich into scoring position, setting the stage for Frere's tie-breaking double.

"I was just hoping to take the opportunity and do my job," Holbert said. "Anything I could do to help."

Along with reserve outfielder Lauryn Rogers, the aforementioned Rockridge seniors were also a part of the longest 2A title game in IHSA history.

More importantly, they leave Rockridge with a combined record of 96-7 over three seasons (the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19), two titles and a third-place state finish in ’19, and a legacy that will be tough to match.

"All three of my years at Rockridge, I got to be at state," Frere said. "It's always an amazing feeling to be here. It means so much for us to end by doing this together."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0