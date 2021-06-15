Rockridge seniors look to bookend careers with titles

Drish has split time between pitching and playing first base, mostly doing the latter during the Rockets' current Final Four run.

In addition to her prodigious batting numbers — a .410 average, 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 RBIs — Drish has a 5-0 pitching mark and has not given up an earned run in 26 2/3 innings.

"Winning state in 2018 was awesome, and to end our careers doing it again, that'd be incredible," said Drish. "Coming in as freshman, we bought into the program and got to know what the Rockridge culture is all about.

"This season, it's been really great for Lea and I working with the incoming freshmen, and the sophomores. They've all been buying into the culture, and we feel like we're a whole team, more like a family."

Much like this season, when Drish and Kendall came into the fold three years ago, their contributions made a key impact on the Rockets' success.

While Drish's playing time was relatively limited as she batted .300 and scored 10 runs, Kendall hit .446 (45 hits in 101 at-bats), scored 38 runs and drove in 25 more.