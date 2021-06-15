Rockridge seniors look to bookend careers with titles

PEORIA — Looking ahead to their final two games as Rockridge Rockets, senior standouts Olivia Drish and Lea Kendall have the opportunity to finish their high school softball careers the same way as they began them.
As state champions.
Three years ago, both Drish and Kendall stepped in as freshmen and made an immediate impact for a Rockridge club that finished 29-5 and brought home the IHSA Class 2A state championship, the second crown in program history. In 2019, they helped the Rockets to a third-place state trophy.
Now, as the Rockets (27-0) prepare for this afternoon's 12:30 semifinal against Metropolis Massac County (24-2), with a win putting them in the 5 p.m. 2A title game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, the duo are excited for the opportunity to end as they began.
"These years have gone by way faster than I thought," said Kendall. "Now, here we are with two games left."
The starting center fielder for Rockridge, Kendall is also the team's leading hitter with a .625 average to go with a team-best 54 runs scored; she has five doubles, five triples and 21 RBIs.
"Us winning state when 'Liv' and I were freshmen, that helped us a lot," she said. "We learned what it takes to get here, and we want to go through it again like we did three years ago."
Drish has split time between pitching and playing first base, mostly doing the latter during the Rockets' current Final Four run.
In addition to her prodigious batting numbers — a .410 average, 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 RBIs — Drish has a 5-0 pitching mark and has not given up an earned run in 26 2/3 innings.
"Winning state in 2018 was awesome, and to end our careers doing it again, that'd be incredible," said Drish. "Coming in as freshman, we bought into the program and got to know what the Rockridge culture is all about.
"This season, it's been really great for Lea and I working with the incoming freshmen, and the sophomores. They've all been buying into the culture, and we feel like we're a whole team, more like a family."
Much like this season, when Drish and Kendall came into the fold three years ago, their contributions made a key impact on the Rockets' success.
While Drish's playing time was relatively limited as she batted .300 and scored 10 runs, Kendall hit .446 (45 hits in 101 at-bats), scored 38 runs and drove in 25 more.
"Both of them came in and bought into the team culture right way, which is about selflessness and how we celebrate the success of our teammates," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "They did what we needed them to do, and both of them played wherever we needed them the most.
"They've known only one level of softball — playing at the varsity level on a state-ranked team."
Beyond today's season-ending state dates, Drish plans to continue her softball career close by, at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. Meantime, Kendall is headed to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a one-year stint at Georgia Military College, and is undecided about continuing her softball career.
The legacy they have created at Rockridge — playing in three state tournaments in three seasons, with last season canceled because of COVID-19, and potentially graduating with two state championships — will stay with both for a long time.
"I'm so grateful to have played on great teams, with great coaches and players," Kendall said. "No matter what, by playing at Rockridge I knew I could be successful."
For her part, Drish hopes to end with an even greater milestone — to be a part of the first undefeated team in Rockridge softball history and part of the first undefeated state softball champion since Kankakee McNamara went 37-0 and won the 2A crown in 2013.
"Our goal at the beginning of the year was to win state. Now, we want to finish undefeated," she said. "That would be a great way for both Lea and I to end our career."