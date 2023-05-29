Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — For the first time this postseason, the Rockridge High School softball team found itself facing a deficit.

It didn't last long.

Spotting a first-inning run to Rock Falls in Monday's Illinois Class 2A East Peoria super-sectional, Rockridge struck back with two in its half of the first, then busted out with a six-run second and rolled from there to a 14-2, five-inning win.

Monday's victory at the EastSide Centre books the Rockets (36-1) a berth in Friday's 2A semifinals at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Complex. It is the 11th state appearance in program history and the sixth in the last seven seasons.

The two-time reigning 2A state champions will face Effingham St. Anthony (24-3) in the second Final Four matchup at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs held off Quincy Notre Dame 7-6 to win the Decatur super-sectional.

"We got the momentum going and got our approaches at the plate down early," said Rockridge senior left fielder Mikaylin Hofer (3-for-3, three RBIs), whose RBI single capped her club's two-run first inning.

"We talked about (Thatcher), and we saw that Katie like to start outside with the curve, so we were looking for that. Hitting is definitely contagious. It starts at the top of the order, and it brings our energy up. Getting 14 runs, that's awesome."

Rock Falls (29-6) tried to make an early statement in the top of the first when Katie Thatcher singled with two outs and scored on a Zoe Morgan double, but Rockridge did not give their namesakes from Whiteside County a chance to build any momentum.

"We always try to come in with high intensity," said Rockridge junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis. "Sometimes you get down, but the greatest teams respond like true champions."

Not content to rest on their 2-1 lead, the Three Rivers West Division champion Rockets blasted off in the bottom of the second by sending 10 batters to the plate for an 8-1 lead.

"Getting a couple of runs, especially in the first inning... One run can be enough for this team, but getting insurance runs helps," Lewis said. "We didn't want to let up."

In that six-run second, Lewis helped herself with a three-run home run. Before the inning was over, an RBI single by Cierra Bush and a two-run Daytonah Downing single had the Rockets up seven.

"That started with all the big hits before me," Downing said of the events leading up to her two-run knock.

Rock Falls tried to mount a response in the top of the third on singles by Olivia Osborne and Savanna Fritz, with a one-out passed ball moving them into scoring position.

However, the Big Northern Conference champion Rockets could only muster an RBI groundout from Thatcher as Lewis put out the fire. She tossed a four-hitter to improve to 23-0.

In its half of the third, Rockridge tacked on four more runs to open up a 12-2 cushion. Lewis started it with an RBI double, then Bush had an RBI groundout and Hofer capped the inning with a two-run double.

"We all had the same approach. We had a job to do at the plate, and we had to get it done," Bush said. "We went up there with a lot of confidence, and we got the job done.

"We take what we can get, and we run with it."

Rockridge was not quite through.

Solo home runs by Estellah Bognar and Lewis closed the scoring in the bottom of the fourth, and closed a stellar day at the plate for Lewis. She went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

"A lot of us put in the work in our off-time," Lewis said. "That definitely showed, and it helped us today."

Winners of 28 straight games and 20 consecutive postseason contests, Rockridge has now won five of its playoff games by the 10-run rule. It is a trend the Rockets hope to continue this weekend in Peoria.

"These last seven games are what we started looking at from the beginning of the year," said senior shortstop Payton Brown, who was 2-for-4 with two runs. "Now that we're here, we're excited for the next two games."