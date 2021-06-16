Rockridge softball achieves perfection

PEORIA — As part of its first state championship run in 2005, the Rockridge High School softball squad set a high-water mark for victories. Its 36 wins remain a single-season record to this day.
However, the 2021 edition of Rocket softball mustered an achievement that can only be matched, but never topped.
With their 4-0 victory over Joliet Catholic Wednesday evening in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game, the Rockets took home their third championship trophy and finished off the first perfect season in the program's storied history with a 29-0 record.
"It's amazing," said Rockridge sophomore second baseman, who snared a line drive off the bat of the Angels' Sam Patrick for the final out. "It was great to be able to play with my teammates in this situation, and to see everyone perform well and succeed."
Additionally, Brown drove in key runs in the third and fifth innings to add onto an early lead to help the Rockets gradually take control as she went 3-for-3 at the plate.
"Getting those runs across, you definitely want to get as many as you can," she said. "It puts everyone in a more confident mindset. You have that reassurance that you can lock down the game."
In doing so, Rockridge became the first undefeated state-title team since Kankakee Bishop McNamara went 37-0 to win the 2A crown in 2013. Rockridge is the 10th team all-time to go undefeated from start to finish.
"Being undefeated, that definitely hasn't sunk in yet," said freshman pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who went 2-for-3 and also tossed a six-hitter with five strikeouts as she capped a 17-0 campaign with back-to-back Final Four shutouts.
"All of us are so excited; we're all still up. It hasn't hit all of us yet."
After running the table during the regular season to win their fifth straight title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and being ranked first in 2A all spring, the Rockets knew they would be the target of every opponent.
Time and again, they rose to the occasion, especially on Wednesday.
"To be honest with you, I was a little nervous going into the playoffs with an undefeated record," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "It's not easy, but you simply have to look forward. We call it looking through the windshield and not looking in the rear-view mirror.
"What you did in the last game, that doesn't mean anything in the next one. All of our kids, they bought into the windshield theory."
To set up its shot at a state title to go with the championships captured in 2005 and '18, Rockridge first edged Metropolis Massac County 1-0 in the semifinals as Lewis tossed a one-hitter, recording 11 strikeouts and driving in Lea Kendall with the game's lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
"We knew coming in, this is where we wanted to be," Kendall said. "We knew if we performed to the best of our ability (in the title game), that we'd be OK."
In the championship, the Rockets struck for two second-inning runs off Angels' senior ace Andie Broniewicz (17-7).
After Brown led off with a single and stole second, junior catcher Bailah Bognar singled her in with the game's first run and ended up going all the way to third on a throw to the plate and a subsequent error.
That set the stage for Kori Needham, whose perfectly executed bunt single scored courtesy runner Cierra Bush for a 2-0 Rockridge lead.
"If we ever need a bunt, we knew 100% of the time, Kori will get it down," Nelson said. "She's ice-cold on squeeze bunts, and that was a perfectly executed squeeze."
An inning later, the first of Brown's two RBI singles made it 3-0. She would add another run-scoring knock in the bottom of the fifth to give Rockridge a four-run cushion.
"Payton's tough as nails," Nelson said. "She hit 10 home runs for us this year and finished one homer away from breaking Liz's (former Rocket standout and current assistant coach Liz Watkins-Furlong) single-season record, and Payton did that in 29 games."
After that, it was left to Lewis to finish the job.
Joliet Catholic (23-9) got runners in scoring position four times, including in the final inning on a one-out triple by Angels' catcher Jolee Santiago, but the Rockridge rookie phenom slammed the door each time.
Even after achieving perfection, the Rockets are already looking to find ways to get better in time for next spring's title defense.
"Of course," Brown stated. "We're a young team with a huge bulk of us coming back, and it'll be nice to teach the culture here to the young kids who will be coming in."
To which Lewis added, "We're going to try to come back better than ever, and push ourselves harder."
Semifinals: Rockridge 1, Massac County 0
In addition to her performance in the pitching circle in Wednesday's 2A semifinal matchup with the Lady Patriots, Lewis also took care of business on the offensive end as the Rockets made a first-inning run hold up.
After Kendall tripled on the second pitch from Massac County senior ace Cali McCraw, Lewis hit a sharp grounder that was bobbled, but Kendall had already broken from third and was able to score easily as Lewis got what proved to be the lone RBI.
"Honestly, I came up there and my goal was to make the best of the at-bat and get on base," Kendall said. "Knowing I had Kendra coming up after me, she'd get a hit to get me in."
The Lady Patriots had a golden opportunity to respond in the top of the second inning, starting with a lead-off double by Maddie Jenkins. With one out, Macy Pierce was hit by a pitch, then Larkin Korte worked a two-out walk.
Sophie Bormann was one pitch away from forcing in the tying run, going up 3-0 in the count, but Lewis came back to run the count full before retiring Bormann on a foul pop to end the threat.
"We dug ourselves a hole a couple of times," said Nelson, referring to that threat and a fourth-inning spot where Jenna Bunting led off with a walk and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches, but was left stranded there.
"But, Kendra dug deep, and Bailah did a good job of keeping her composed."