Rockridge softball achieves perfection

"Being undefeated, that definitely hasn't sunk in yet," said freshman pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who went 2-for-3 and also tossed a six-hitter with five strikeouts as she capped a 17-0 campaign with back-to-back Final Four shutouts.

"All of us are so excited; we're all still up. It hasn't hit all of us yet."

After running the table during the regular season to win their fifth straight title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and being ranked first in 2A all spring, the Rockets knew they would be the target of every opponent.

Time and again, they rose to the occasion, especially on Wednesday.

"To be honest with you, I was a little nervous going into the playoffs with an undefeated record," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "It's not easy, but you simply have to look forward. We call it looking through the windshield and not looking in the rear-view mirror.

"What you did in the last game, that doesn't mean anything in the next one. All of our kids, they bought into the windshield theory."