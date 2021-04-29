Rockridge softball again edges Riverdale

"It felt amazing. This was a great team effort, and we learned from the last time we played them," she said. "The defense behind me worked extra hard, and I knew that if I stuck to my game, they'd stick to theirs."

Riverdale (2-4, 1-2 TRAC West) struck in the first inning when Sydney Haas rapped a lead-off single for the first of her two hits, eventually scoring when a Regan Walston fly ball was mishandled. However, Brown got the next two outs to leave a pair of Rams stranded on base.

That was similar to Monday's game, when the Rams went up 1-0 on a second-inning run. This time around, they were hoping for a different end result.

"After the game this past Monday, we had a couple of things to work on, and we did that in practice," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen. "We scored in the first, and things were going good."

In the home half of the second inning, Brown helped her own cause with her aforementioned first prep home run, a solo shot that knotted the score at 1-1.

"Seeing (Hemm) on Monday helped all of us to prepare for her riseball and her curve," Brown said. "We knew what she was going to throw at us."