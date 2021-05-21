Rockridge softball beats Alleman to stay undefeated

"That's the best game I've seen Brooke pitch," he said. "You're never happy with a loss, but you're happy when you're playing better. This was an opportunity to play one of the best teams in the state, and we were going to give it a shot and do our best, and try to keep on improving."

In the opening inning, the Pioneers (1-12) looked poised for a quick strike. Ainsley Herd and Kiley McConville rapped back-to-back one-out singles, followed by a passed ball that moved both into scoring position.

However, Rockridge senior pitcher Olivia Drish kept her cool and recorded the next two outs to keep Alleman from scoring. She went on to pitch four innings of two-hit, two-strikeout ball to earn the victory and run her record to 4-0.

"I wasn't really worried. I knew I had my defense behind me and that our bats would be good to get some runs," said Drish, who helped herself in the home half of the first inning by knocking in the second of the Rockets' two runs they scored in the opening frame.

After Kendra Lewis' seventh home run of the year put the hosts on the scoreboard, Payton Brown doubled for the first of her two hits and was driven in by Drish. An inning later, the Rockets made it 4-0 on RBIs by Taylor Sedam and Lewis.