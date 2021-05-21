Rockridge softball beats Alleman to stay undefeated

EDGINGTON — Before getting on with the celebration of his 50th birthday, Rockridge head softball coach John Nelson and his team had some on-field business to tend to.
For the Rockets' seventh-year coach, Friday's nonconference matchup against Alleman was extra special. Prior to arriving at Rockridge before the 2014 spring season, Nelson had served as a Pioneer assistant from 2009-13.
Once the game got underway, Nelson's current players gave him a nice present in the form of a 5-0 victory, keeping Class 2A's top-ranked club undefeated at 17-0.
"Without a doubt, I'm always very thankful to both (Alleman coaches) Mike Ebner and Tom Crowder for allowing me to coach there and teaching me the ropes," Nelson said. "They always gave me a ton of support, and I wish them nothing but the best."
With several games around the area being postponed because of the day's rains, another birthday gift for Nelson was being able to get Friday's contest played.
"Huge props to Keith Bognar; we call him the 'Sodfather' out here," he said. "He worked his butt off and had the field looking good."
For Ebner, his club's performance, particularly that of sophomore pitcher Brooke Cunningham, was a definitely positive even though the Pioneers left with their 12th straight loss.
"That's the best game I've seen Brooke pitch," he said. "You're never happy with a loss, but you're happy when you're playing better. This was an opportunity to play one of the best teams in the state, and we were going to give it a shot and do our best, and try to keep on improving."
In the opening inning, the Pioneers (1-12) looked poised for a quick strike. Ainsley Herd and Kiley McConville rapped back-to-back one-out singles, followed by a passed ball that moved both into scoring position.
However, Rockridge senior pitcher Olivia Drish kept her cool and recorded the next two outs to keep Alleman from scoring. She went on to pitch four innings of two-hit, two-strikeout ball to earn the victory and run her record to 4-0.
"I wasn't really worried. I knew I had my defense behind me and that our bats would be good to get some runs," said Drish, who helped herself in the home half of the first inning by knocking in the second of the Rockets' two runs they scored in the opening frame.
After Kendra Lewis' seventh home run of the year put the hosts on the scoreboard, Payton Brown doubled for the first of her two hits and was driven in by Drish. An inning later, the Rockets made it 4-0 on RBIs by Taylor Sedam and Lewis.
"Olivia holding them (in the top of the first) definitely brought all of us up; that was kind of a stressful situation," said Lewis, who also had two hits along with Brown and Lea Kendall. "Then, getting those insurance runs was definitely helpful."
Rockridge got one more insurance tally in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Delaney Holbert. That was enough for Drish and then Lewis, who pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts to keep her club's perfect run going.
"We know we do have that target on our backs," said Drish, "but we go into games not thinking about that. We feel like if we lose, we can use it as a learning experience."
Added Lewis: "It'd definitely be cool if we had an undefeated season, but our main goal is to get a state championship."