Rockridge softball powers past Rock Island with early runs, clutch pitching

Rockridge sophomore Kendra Lewis doesn’t like to lose. And on Monday she made sure the Rockets didn’t.

Lewis pitched a complete game, and racked up eight strikeouts, to give the Rockridge softball team a 7-3 victory over Rock Island at Frances Willard Elementary.

“She is tough as nails,” Rockridge coach John Nelson said. “She is a very competitive pitcher. She does not like to lose. Every time she is out there I know blood is flowing and her heart is pumping.”

The matchup between the Rockets (defending Class 2A champs) and Rocks (defending Western Big 6 champs) was not only a game between two top teams in the area, but the state. Rockridge is ranked No. 1 in 2A and Rocky No. 3 in 3A by the latest Illinois Coaches Association rankings released Monday.

“We love playing good competition, but especially so early in the season,” Lewis said. “They are the same way as us, we both come out and butt heads.”

Rockridge (8-0) wasted no time throwing the first punch in the top of the first inning. Alexis Carroll got the start for Rock Island and hit Payton Brown to begin the game. Lexi Hines, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, reached on an infield single and then Kori Needham brought both home with a deep shot to right center.

Lewis responded in the bottom of the first with a shutdown 1-2-3 inning and the Rockets took full advantage in the top of the second.

Rockridge continued its aggressive approach at the plate, which Nelson said was deliberate, when Cierra Bush smashed a single to center on the first pitch. Payton Brown brought her home when she blasted a two-run, two-out shot over the center field wall.

“(Brown) has been doing that all year, that’s like her sixth or seventh homer already,” Nelson said. “She’s never truly been a lead-off hitter before, but she is embracing her role. She is a champion among champions.”

Rock Island (6-2) loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but the start of a common theme emerged when Lewis got out of the jam.

Lewis allowed baserunners in the third and fourth innings as well, and got out of it each time.

“It was really easy to throw with Bailah (Bognar) behind the plate,” Lewis said. “She works so hard for me back there. And with a solid defense, I feel like I can throw anything and they will always have my back. It’s great knowing my defense will lay it all out on the line for me.”

Bognor collected one of her three hits on the day with a single to begin the fifth and Keaton Frere drove her home on an RBI double to make it 5-0.

But Rock Island finally got on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Rocky shortstop Taylor Pannell, a University of Tennessee commit, doubled deep to right center and Bella Allison followed with a single to shallow right to give Gabriella Taber runners on first and third.

Taber brought both runners home on hard-hit double over the centerfielder’s head to make it 5-2. Delia Schwartz kept the line moving with a single to left to make it 5-3. Taber finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

“They are hitting three and four (in the lineup) for a reason,” Rock Island coach Chris Allison said. “You expect them to drive them in. Gabriella did a nice job and (Delia) did a nice job as well. I’m happy for them and their approaches at the plate. They helped us out.”

However, Lewis settled down and retired the next two batters to limit the damage.

The Rocks threatened again with two runners on base in the sixth, but failed to score.

“We went out of our approach at times and got ourselves out,” Allison said. “We put those runs up and we had the right hitters at the plate in those situations, but we still have to make adjustments when you see those pitchers up, those rise balls. You have to have plate discipline and wait for your pitch and not get out early in the count.

“But we are getting there. We haven’t seen consistent pitching. We will get our hitting going once we get to playing more. We have a bunch of great girls. We will get there.”

Delia Schwartz came in for relief in the fourth and held Rockridge scoreless for three innings, but Bush drove home two insurance runs on a single to center to give Rockridge the 7-3 advantage in the seventh. Bush finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

“Cierra has come up a couple times already for us,” Nelson said. “We rely on her a lot in the bottom of the order and on second base. I’m really proud of her.”

Lewis finished her complete game with two strikeouts and a shallow pop up to seal Rockridge’s 8-0 start.

“Our team is special,” Lewis said. “It’s new, we have a couple new players from last year, but I am so excited for this year.”

Rockridge will play next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Riverdale at home. Rock Island will attempt to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. against Sterling at home.

