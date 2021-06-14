Rockridge softball reaches state for third straight season

A similar feeling hit Drish as she prepared for her first at-bat in the top of the first inning.

"Before I went up to bat, Liz (assistant coach Liz Furlong) said to me, you're a senior, so go all out because this could be the last time playing with this team. Knowing we didn't have a season last year, this has meant a lot to both Lea and me, and we want to get a state title.

"I hope we can pull through in the first game on Wednesday, then pull through in our next game (the 5 p.m. title contest) and finish as state champions."

Facing the Tornadoes' unbeaten senior ace and 12-game winner Kelsey Bruno, the Rockets wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard. After Kendall opened the game with a triple, an infield single by Lewis (3-for-3) scored her for the game's first run.

"I think a lot of times, my main goal is to get on base. If I do that, I know I've got a great lineup that'll move me and score me," Kendall stated. "Even if I don't get on, I've got Kendra, Lexi (Hines) and Liv (Drish) coming up after me, and they're all strong hitters."

In a six-run second inning that enabled Rockridge to take control, Hines got to flex her hitting muscle. The junior just missed a grand slam, belting a double off the base of the wall to score Kendall and Lewis for a 3-0 lead.