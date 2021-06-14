Rockridge softball reaches state for third straight season

EAST PEORIA — The cancellation of the 2020 IHSA spring sports season has proven to be merely a brief interruption in the Rockridge High School softball dynasty.
Returning to the EastSide Centre — the state-tournament home from 2001-19 — for Monday's Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional, the Rockets punched their ticket to the Final Four for the third straight time and the fourth time in five seasons with a decisive 12-0 victory over the Buffalo Tri-City/Niantic Sangamon Valley co-op.
Now 27-0, Rockridge moves on to the new state site at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex and a 12:30 Wednesday afternoon semifinal date with Metropolis Massac County (24-2), a 3-1 winner over Freeburg at the Johnston City Super-Sectional.
"This is an awesome feeling, so incredible," said freshman pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who moved to 15-0 with a five-hit, eight-strikeout performance. "I grew up watching (Rockridge) play on this field, and to be out there today, it was an amazing feeling."
For the two senior mainstays of the Rockridge lineup — first baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish and center fielder Lea Kendall — Monday's Elite Eight victory gives them the chance to finish their final seasons of high school softball where they capped their rookie campaign of 2018.
"It's crazy," said Kendall (3-for-4), who along with Drish was a key contributor to the Rockets' 2A state-championship squad three years ago along with their third-place state squad of 2019. "It feels like we just started, and now we're just about done. It's been so great, playing with this team."
A similar feeling hit Drish as she prepared for her first at-bat in the top of the first inning.
"Before I went up to bat, Liz (assistant coach Liz Furlong) said to me, you're a senior, so go all out because this could be the last time playing with this team. Knowing we didn't have a season last year, this has meant a lot to both Lea and me, and we want to get a state title.
"I hope we can pull through in the first game on Wednesday, then pull through in our next game (the 5 p.m. title contest) and finish as state champions."
Facing the Tornadoes' unbeaten senior ace and 12-game winner Kelsey Bruno, the Rockets wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard. After Kendall opened the game with a triple, an infield single by Lewis (3-for-3) scored her for the game's first run.
"I think a lot of times, my main goal is to get on base. If I do that, I know I've got a great lineup that'll move me and score me," Kendall stated. "Even if I don't get on, I've got Kendra, Lexi (Hines) and Liv (Drish) coming up after me, and they're all strong hitters."
In a six-run second inning that enabled Rockridge to take control, Hines got to flex her hitting muscle. The junior just missed a grand slam, belting a double off the base of the wall to score Kendall and Lewis for a 3-0 lead.
Before the inning was over, a three-run error and an RBI groundout from Bailah Bognar had the Rockets in control at 7-0, and had Tri-City/Sangamon Valley (28-3) forced to dig out of a deep hole.
"Once we started getting all the right pieces put together and started hitting, we opened it up and kept on scoring," said Hines. "We just had to keep hitting like we know we can, and Kendra could keep shutting them down."
From Lewis's standpoint, such a sizable early cushion proved to be ideal.
"I was a little nervous at first," she said, "but scoring a lot of runs takes a lot of pressure off my back. Knowing I have an amazing defense behind me along with our offense, as a pitcher it makes it a lot easier to go out there."
Leaving no doubt, Rockridge continued to add on as it capped the game with a three-run seventh as Hines put the icing on her two-hit, four-RBI day with a two-run home run.
With the Rockets now two wins from the program's third state championship, Hines is hoping that she and her teammates can pack plenty of more power when they return to the site of 2019's super-sectional victory on Wednesday.
"That felt so good," she said, "but I want to save some more for Wednesday."