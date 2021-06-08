Rockridge softball tied as rain forces suspension

The Turks had struck in the top of the first inning when the combination of two walks from Kendra Lewis and two errors produced the game's first run. Rockridge tied it in its half of the first when Kendall scored on a wild pitch, but an inning later, a two-run home run by Tremont catcher Jenna Getz put her club up 3-1.

Rockridge got a pair of runners on in the third and fourth innings, but each time McAllister was able to work out of trouble. Those situations coupled with the Rockets' fifth-inning rally still in progress have Nelson looking forward to Wednesday's conclusion.

"That was the approach, to have good, quality at-bats," he said. "We were trying to have that early in the game, but we were swinging out of the zone before we tightened up our discipline a bit."

Stanford Olympia 7, Kewanee 2: Awaiting Wednesday's outcome will be Stanford Olympia (20-3), which jumped on Kewanee with a three-run first inning and never looked back as it ended the Boilermakers' season at 17-9.