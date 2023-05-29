Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The three seasons following the COVID-19 marred spring of 2020 have brought undreamt-of success for Rockridge softball.

There is the IHSA-record 73-game winning streak. The back-to-back undefeated Class 2A championship seasons of 2021 and '22 that formed the backbone of that streak.

With Monday's 14-2, five-inning win over Rock Falls at the 2A East Peoria super-sectional, the Rockets' senior and junior veterans marked another milestone that is awe-inspiring in its own right.

Those two classes have played 101 games in a Rockridge uniform as of Monday, and have won 100 of those contests.

"To do that with these girls, I couldn't be more thrilled," said junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in Monday's win and maintained her perfect prep pitching record at 66-0 over the last three years.

"I love playing with each of these girls, and for the seniors, I want to end this on a high note. We're going to be at state again, and we're excited, but we're not finished yet. We're not done."

Hitting the century mark for victories in a three-season span is a feat even Rockridge head coach John Nelson did not foresee happening.

"This is nothing I imagined would happen," he said. "It's all of the kids buying in, that's what it comes down to. All of them have bought in with 100 percent commitment. It's beyond being committed; you have to be compelled, and these kids are.

"We have great leadership. The girls pass that on to the younger kids, and that's what transcends into a winning culture."

Worrying about the game that is next on their schedule, and not casting their collective gaze too far into the future, has resulted in the wins steadily piling up as the seasons have gone on.

"Another thing we always talk about is that it's a process," Nelson said. "It's not a sprint, it's a marathon. The goal is to get 100 percent better every day, and not just be going through the motions."

Senior second baseman Cierra Bush is quick to point out that the victories on the diamond do not come without the extra hours and work that are not seen by many people.

"Our goal every year is to get back to Peoria and win state, and we do all the preparation we need to always come out on top," said Bush, who had two RBIs in Monday's victory. "We're always ready for these kind of games."

Fellow senior and left fielder Mikaylin Hofer concurred with Bush's statement.

"We've all worked very hard to get here, showing up every day in practice," said Hofer, who was 3-for-3 with three RBIs against Rock Falls. "Getting 100 wins in just three years, that's awesome."

Senior catcher Daytonah Downing had a two-run single to cap a six-run second inning that broke the game open early for Rockridge. She is still processing how many wins she has gotten to be a part of.

"That is a lot of games played and won in just three years," she said. "It's crazy to think about it."

However, there are two more wins that are still out there for the taking as Rockridge looks to become just the third time in IHSA history to win three consecutive state titles, joining Alleman (1992-94, Class A) and Cobden (2008-10, Class 1A).

"That'd be awesome," Downing said, "to win another title."