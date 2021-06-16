Rockridge softball wins state semifinal, plays for title this evening

Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates beating Massac County during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Wednesday in Peoria.
Rockridge's Lea Kendall (15) rounds the bases against Massac County during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Staff report
The Rockridge softball team is one win from a perfect season.
The top-ranked team in Illinois Class 2A inched a step closer to a state championship with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Massac County at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria today.
Rockridge (28-0) scored the only run of the game in the first inning. Lea Kendall ripped a triple and scored on Kendra Lewis' grounder.
The freshman pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. She improved to 16-0 on the season.
Rockridge will play Joliet Catholic Academy, a 5-0 winner in its semifinal, for the title at 5 p.m. today.
Check back later for more updates
Photos: Rockridge advances to the title game after defeating Massac County 1-0
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!