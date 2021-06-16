Rockridge softball wins state semifinal, plays for title this evening

The Rockridge softball team is one win from a perfect season.

The top-ranked team in Illinois Class 2A inched a step closer to a state championship with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Massac County at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria today.

Rockridge (28-0) scored the only run of the game in the first inning. Lea Kendall ripped a triple and scored on Kendra Lewis' grounder.

It held up for Lewis.

The freshman pitcher tossed a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. She improved to 16-0 on the season.

Rockridge will play Joliet Catholic Academy, a 5-0 winner in its semifinal, for the title at 5 p.m. today.

Check back later for more updates

