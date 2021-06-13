Rockridge sophomores make up for lost time

Needham, who is hitting .338 with 15 RBIs and 20 runs, took to the position switch like a fish to water.

"It was a different experience, but it's been fun," she said. "At practice, Coach John was joking with me, saying 'You're our new left fielder.' I said, OK, wherever you need to use me. I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I'm always up for a challenge, and I always stay positive.

"Having Lea (senior center fielder Lea Kendall) out there next to me feels great; she's helped make everything so much easier for me."

In addition to her versatility in the infield, Brown is batting .427 and has a team-best 10 home runs to go with seven doubles and two triples, 25 RBIs and 34 runs. In the pitching circle, she is 3-0 with 27 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

"I was looking forward so much to playing last year, and I can only imagine how it could've been if we had a season," Brown said. "Kori and I play on the same travel team, and we were disappointed that the high school season didn't happen and that our travel-ball schedule was pushed back."