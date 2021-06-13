Rockridge sophomores make up for lost time

EDGINGTON — Before the 2020 softball season was cancelled, along with all other high school spring sports, Rockridge's incoming freshman group was excited about the chance to join a program steeped in a winning culture.
Better late than never, the members of 2023 class got their chance to put on a Rocket uniform this spring and have immediately played a part to help Rockridge get to within one win of a third straight trip to the IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament.
Out of that group of eight sophomores enjoying a belated rookie varsity campaign, the duo of pitcher/infielder Payton Brown and left fielder Kori Needham have made an immediate impact in the starting lineup for the top-ranked Rockets (26-0).
Both members of Rockridge coach John Nelson's summer travel team, Heartland Havoc 05, Brown and Needham add to the strength of a formidable Rocket batting order, with Brown also adding depth to the pitching rotation.
"Both of them are gamers from the get-go," Nelson said. "They were ready to not only get into the high school experience, but to see what they could do to be key contributors.
"Payton can play second base or shortstop when she's not pitching, and she plays first base when Olivia Drish is pitching. Kori is not really an outfielder; in the summer she'll play second, third or short, but we had a need in the outfield this year and she said OK."
Needham, who is hitting .338 with 15 RBIs and 20 runs, took to the position switch like a fish to water.
"It was a different experience, but it's been fun," she said. "At practice, Coach John was joking with me, saying 'You're our new left fielder.' I said, OK, wherever you need to use me. I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I'm always up for a challenge, and I always stay positive.
"Having Lea (senior center fielder Lea Kendall) out there next to me feels great; she's helped make everything so much easier for me."
In addition to her versatility in the infield, Brown is batting .427 and has a team-best 10 home runs to go with seven doubles and two triples, 25 RBIs and 34 runs. In the pitching circle, she is 3-0 with 27 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.
"I was looking forward so much to playing last year, and I can only imagine how it could've been if we had a season," Brown said. "Kori and I play on the same travel team, and we were disappointed that the high school season didn't happen and that our travel-ball schedule was pushed back."
Heading into Monday's matchup with the Buffalo Tri-City/Niantic Sangamon Valley co-op (28-2) at the IHSA Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional, Brown and Needham and their classmates — including such postseason contributors as Cierra Bush, Billie Dieterich and Daytonah Downing — are excited for the opportunity they were denied last spring.