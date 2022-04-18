Rockridge weathers Geneseo's challenge, stays unbeaten

GENESEO — The Rockridge softball team always looks forward to a good challenge, and its nonconference schedule reflects that.

Two days after outscoring Moline 27-2 in a doubleheader sweep, the Rockets got a greater challenge from another Western Big 6 club in Geneseo on Monday.

Down by six runs going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Leafs put the pressure on Rockridge by cutting that deficit in half, but the No. 1 ranked squad in Class 2A rose to the challenge to earn an 8-4 victory.

The win at the J.F. Edwards Complex keeps the Rockets perfect at 14-0 and extends their ongoing winning streak to 44 in a row, seventh on the IHSA's all-time list.

"We can never look past a team, and we always look at Geneseo as being a perennial powerhouse," Rockridge coach John Nelson said of the Leafs (7-8). "They came out and played us hard. They challenged us, and I'm happy for that."

Down 6-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, Geneseo broke through against the Rockets' sophomore ace Kendra Lewis. Payton Stohl had a run-scoring single and Jaelyn Lambin's two-run, two-out single got the hosts within three on a cold day.

Fortunately for the Rockets, they had added two runs to a four-run lead in their half of the fifth on an RBI double by Lexi Hines and a two-out RBI single by Cierra Bush.

"I wouldn't say we were concerned, but it was definitely different," said Bush, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI. "We all stayed confident through the ups and downs. Getting those two runs helped to solidify our position."

Earlier, the Rockets had scored four times in the top of the second, with a pair of Geneseo errors helping to open the door.

For his part, Geneseo coach Bob Pettit felt if it wasn't for his club's defensive stumbles, Monday's game could have possibly had a different outcome.

"We played a nice game, but it's fair to say we did not play well in the second inning," Pettit stated. "The rest of the game, we did a decent job against a very good team. That second inning was the difference in the game."

Geneseo had a chance to break through earlier against Lewis (8-0) when Morgan Snell worked a two-out walk. Lambin (2-for-4) then doubled, but courtesy runner Sienna Frank was thrown out at the plate attempting to score.

"That play made us more hyped," said Hines, who had a pair of hits. "We love a good challenge, and we love games like this even more."

After Geneseo made it a 6-3 game, Rockridge answered in the top of the sixth when Payton Brown belted a solo home run. It was Brown's 10th of the season, one shy of tying the single-season team record.

Lewis set the Leafs down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and the Rockets then made it 8-3 in the seventh when Bush's two-out single scored Hines, who had reached on an error.

"I love to see Kendra get challenged," Nelson said, "because she answers like a champion."

However, Geneseo had one last rally left in it.

After Lewis retired the first two Leafs via strikeout in the home half of the seventh, Stohl (2-for-3) singled to keep the inning going, and she scored on an error to make it a four-run game before Lewis's eighth strikeout ended the Leafs' final threat.

"Games like this make us better," Hines said. "They show us what we need to work on."

Meantime, Pettit hopes to take the positives from his club's Monday rallies and turn them into results when the Lady Leafs travel to Galesburg for Tuesday's Big 6 matchup.

"Rockridge is a good team, and we knew what we were up against," said Pettit, whose club has dropped three straight after winning three consecutive games.

"There are some positives to take from this, but we have to take the next step and start winning some games."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0