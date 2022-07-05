 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP SOFTBALL

Rockridge's Lewis named MaxPreps second team All-American

  • 0
060422-qc-spt-rockridge sball-32.jpg

Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) reacts after connecting during the fourth inning of the 2022 Illinois Class 2A state championship game. Lewis has been named a second-team All-American by MaxPreps.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

One month removed from leading the Rockridge softball team to a second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship, the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Kendra Lewis.

Already honored by MaxPreps as its Illinois Softball Player of the Year, the sophomore pitcher/infielder was recently named a second team All-American by the high school sports website.

The honors from MaxPreps add to list that has seen Lewis earn first team Illinois Coaches Association All-State honors for Class 2A along with being a unanimous first team selection to the Three Rivers Conference's West Division squad.

She is the lone Illinois player to be named to MaxPreps' All-America squad, which is broken down into first and second teams, led by 2022 Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

In her two-year varsity career with the Rockets, Lewis is 42-0 to account for the bulk of her team's 64-0 record in that span, including a 35-0 finish this past season.

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Winners of 65 straight games, Rockridge became the first Illinois prep squad to post consecutive unbeaten state-championship seasons as well as the first Illinois Quad Cities club to repeat as champions since Alleman won three straight Class A titles from 1992-94.

Additionally, their 2022 title run gave the Rockets their fourth IHSA state championship to go with 2005's Class A title and a 2A crown in ’18, as well as marking the first back-to-back state championships in program history.

This past spring, Lewis went 25-0 with a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. Lewis also batted .434 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Q-C metro/area softball leaders

Iowa Q-C metro/area softball leaders

Here is a look at the softball statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and area. Numbers are what has been posted to Varsity Bound by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rockets' Lewis named MaxPreps Illinois Softball Player of the Year

Rockets' Lewis named MaxPreps Illinois Softball Player of the Year

Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis added to her growing list of honors as MaxPreps has named her the Player of the Year for the state of Illinois. Lewis is 42-0 over the last two seasons as she has helped lead the Rockets to consecutive undefeated state championships.

West softball bags two come-from-behind tourney wins

West softball bags two come-from-behind tourney wins

Davenport West uses a pair of come-from-behind wins to improve to 13-1 and go 2-0 at its West Varsity Invitational tournament. The Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Indianola 4-3, then overcame a pair of early five-run deficits for a 9-6 win over Fort Madison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News