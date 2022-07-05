Rockridge's Lewis named MaxPreps second team All-American

One month removed from leading the Rockridge softball team to a second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship, the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Kendra Lewis.

Already honored by MaxPreps as its Illinois Softball Player of the Year, the sophomore pitcher/infielder was recently named a second team All-American by the high school sports website.

The honors from MaxPreps add to list that has seen Lewis earn first team Illinois Coaches Association All-State honors for Class 2A along with being a unanimous first team selection to the Three Rivers Conference's West Division squad.

She is the lone Illinois player to be named to MaxPreps' All-America squad, which is broken down into first and second teams, led by 2022 Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

In her two-year varsity career with the Rockets, Lewis is 42-0 to account for the bulk of her team's 64-0 record in that span, including a 35-0 finish this past season.

Winners of 65 straight games, Rockridge became the first Illinois prep squad to post consecutive unbeaten state-championship seasons as well as the first Illinois Quad Cities club to repeat as champions since Alleman won three straight Class A titles from 1992-94.

Additionally, their 2022 title run gave the Rockets their fourth IHSA state championship to go with 2005's Class A title and a 2A crown in ’18, as well as marking the first back-to-back state championships in program history.

This past spring, Lewis went 25-0 with a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. Lewis also batted .434 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs.

