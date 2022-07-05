Rockridge's Lewis named MaxPreps second team All-American

TERRY DUCKETT
One month removed from leading the Rockridge softball team to a second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship, the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Kendra Lewis.
Already honored by MaxPreps as its Illinois Softball Player of the Year, the sophomore pitcher/infielder was recently named a second team All-American by the high school sports website.
The honors from MaxPreps add to list that has seen Lewis earn first team Illinois Coaches Association All-State honors for Class 2A along with being a unanimous first team selection to the Three Rivers Conference's West Division squad.
She is the lone Illinois player to be named to MaxPreps' All-America squad, which is broken down into first and second teams, led by 2022 Player of the Year Keagan Rothrock from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind.
In her two-year varsity career with the Rockets, Lewis is 42-0 to account for the bulk of her team's 64-0 record in that span, including a 35-0 finish this past season.
Winners of 65 straight games, Rockridge became the first Illinois prep squad to post consecutive unbeaten state-championship seasons as well as the first Illinois Quad Cities club to repeat as champions since Alleman won three straight Class A titles from 1992-94.
Additionally, their 2022 title run gave the Rockets their fourth IHSA state championship to go with 2005's Class A title and a 2A crown in ’18, as well as marking the first back-to-back state championships in program history.
This past spring, Lewis went 25-0 with a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. Lewis also batted .434 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs.
PHOTOS: Rockridge's Kendra Lewis
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) reacts after connecting during the fourth inning of the 2022 Illinois Class 2A state championship game. Lewis has been named a second-team All-American by MaxPreps.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the second inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the first inning of the Illinois Class 2A state championship game June 4 in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) swings during the fourth inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter to defeat Freeburg, 5-4, during the 11th inning of the Class 2A state state championship game Saturday in Peoria. Lewis was among five Rockridge first-team all-conference honorees.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter to defeat Freeburg, 5-4, during the 11th inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the 11th inning of the Illinois softball Class 2A state championship, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Bailah Bognar (6) and Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrate after Rockridge defeated Freeburg, 5-4, in 11 innings to win the Illinois Class 2A state softball championship Saturday in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning to defeat /p, 5-3, in their Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) reacts on second base after connecting during the sixth inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the seventh inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) celebrates after striking out the final batter during the seventh inning to defeat /p, 5-3, in their Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the third inning the Rockets' Class 2A state semifinal game Friday in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) bats during the third inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Rockridge's Bailah Bognar (6) talk during the first inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) throws during the first inning of an Illinois softball Class 2A state semifinal game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Peoria.
Rockridge High School sophomore Kendra Lewis takes a 40-0 pitching record into this weekend's IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Lewis is 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
This weeks Illinois Pacesetter is Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. Lewis is now 23-0 after tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Rockets' 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional. That win follows up a one-hit, 10-strikeout gem in a 10-1 Tremont Sectional title-game win over Erie-Prophetstown; Lewis threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.
Rockridge High School pitcher Kendra Lewis, shown in previous tournament action, pitched a three-hitter on Monday in leading the Rockets back to the Class 2A Final Four this coming weekend in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) drags her foot as she pitches during the fourth inning, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Rock Island.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis pitches during the first inning of Monday's game. Lewis pitched a complete game to help the Rockets stay unbeaten on the season.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) connects during the second inning, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Edgington.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) winds up to throw during a game earlier this season. Lewis and the Rockets play Pontiac in an IHSA Class 2A state semifinal Friday afternoon in Peoria.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) winds up to throw during the fourth inning, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Edgington.
Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis (7) pitches during the third inning, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Edgington.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Taylor Sedam (11) celebrate an out against Joliet Catholic during the IHSA Class 2A state title game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches to a Joliet Catholic batter during the IHSA Class 2A state title game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Payton Brown (22) hug as they celebrate beating Joliet Catholic for the 2021 IHSA Class 2A state championship. Lewis will lead a Rockets team coming off a perfect season.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7), center, and teammates celebrate an out against Joliet Catholic during the IHSA Class 2A state championship game at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria. Rockridge beat Joliet Catholic, 4-0.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) bats against Massac County during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) makes a catch in the infield against Massac County during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball player of the year. Lewis was 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts while hitting .612 with seven homers and 50 RBI.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball player of the year. Lewis was 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts while hitting .612 with seven homers and 50 RBI.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) and Bailah Bognar (6) celebrate after winning the state semifinal game Wednesday against Massac County in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches to a Massac County batter during the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Peoria.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) toss her bat and makes her way to first base while playing against Tremont during the Illinois Class 2A sectional semifinal at Rockridge High School in Edgington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis (7) pitches against Tremont during the Illinois Class 2A sectional semifinal at Rockridge High School in Edgington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois softball player of the year. Lewis was 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts while hitting .612 with seven homers and 50 RBI.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Lewis is batting .644 and has a 7-0 pitching record with a 0.17 ERA.
Rockridge freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Lewis is batting .644 and has a 7-0 pitching record with a 0.17 ERA.
Rockridge’s Kendra Lewis (7) pitches against a Rock Island batter during their game at Frances Williard Elementary last Friday in Rock Island. The Rockets beat the Rocks 6-0.
