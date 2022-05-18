Rocks clinch another Western Big 6 softball title

The Western Big 6 softball championship Rock Island earned Wednesday came complete with a reminder.

The Rocks claimed their fifth straight league title in the sport with a 14-4 rout of United Township in the opening game of a doubleheader at Frances Willard Field, but settled for a split as the resilient Panthers won the nightcap, 6-4.

“It was a little bittersweet to not get the sweep and win that last conference game, especially after playing well in the first game, but the seniors have a lot to be proud of, winning conference every year," shortstop Taylor Pannell said. “That does mean a lot. We’re leaving Rock Island softball in a good place."

The Rocks made that clear early, jumping out to a 6-0 lead through two innings and picking up extra bases on half of their 16 hits.

Pannell accounted for three of them, tripling in her first at-bat and hitting two of Rock Island’s four home runs in the game.

She left no doubt with a two-run shot to left in the second inning and followed with a solo homer in the fourth after the Panthers had pulled within 6-4 in the top half of the inning.

Freshman A’rion Lonerage broke the game open an inning later with a grand slam and Campbell Kelley followed with a two-run blast to help Rock Island end the game with a three-run sixth inning.

“It was home run derby that first game," Pannell said. “Everybody was making good contact and was involved in the offense."

Senior centerfielder Bella Allison, who drove in the game’s first run and joined Pannell and Lexi Carroll with three hits in the opener, said the team effort was exactly what Rock Island needed.

“Winning the conference title was pretty important to all of us," Allison said. “With nine seniors on the team, we’ve worked hard to have this kind of a season and develop a good chemistry that is helping us win games."

Kelley and Delia Schwartz combined to limit UT to three hits in the opener, the biggest a three-run double by Addie Griffith during the Panthers’ four-run fourth inning.

“We did some good things in the first game, hit the ball well, and even though we didn’t get the sweep the team wanted winning conference every year that you’re in high school is a great accomplishment," Rock Island coach Chris Allison said.

“This team has played a lot of good softball over the past few years, won 80 percent of its games and they’re a great group that still has more to play for as we move forward."

United Township had the answers in the second game, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Katie Fox and growing it to 3-0 in the third following a single by Griffith and a double by Sam Verstraete that each brought a run home.

Rock Island (20-5, 10-2 Western Big 6) pulled within 3-2 after three but a two-run home run by Verstraete in the fifth and a solo blast by Griffith in the sixth allowed UT to maintain a lead.

“We showed some good resiliency in the way we battled. Even in the first game, it didn’t feel like a 10-run game. We fought, had good at-bats. We continued to do that in the second game and earned a win against a good team," United Township coach John Alonzo said.

The Rocks forced UT (9-20, 5-7) to earn the split, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh and pulling within 6-4 on a Sydney Quinones fielder’s choice.

"We had the hitters up we wanted up there in the last inning. I'd take them every single day," Chris Allison said, referencing the two through seven hitters in the order who batted in the final inning.

But Panthers sophomore Kaylie Pena coaxed a pair ground balls to preserve the win and remind the Rocks that they can’t take anything for granted with postseason play beginning next week.

“There’s definitely some things we need to work on and clean up before next week,’’ Bella Allison said. “We can learn from this and we will."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.