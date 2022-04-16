Rocks finish first half of Big 6 schedule with two wins

A combination of rough spring weather and fortunate circumstances has given the Rock Island and Geneseo softball teams a head start on their Western Big 6 competition.

Both the Lady Rocks and the Lady Leafs wrapped up the first-half of their 12-game regular-season conference schedules at Saturday's Big 6 softball triangular at Frances Willard Field.

In the opener of Saturday's tripleheader, the host Lady Rocks responded to Geneseo's three-run third inning outburst by quickly tying the game, then regaining the lead and holding on for a 4-3 victory.

Down 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Rock Island (9-3, 6-0 WB6) tied it on an RBI groundout by Bella Allison and a two-out RBI double by Gabby Taber.

"That definitely gave us a wake-up call," Taber said of falling behind against the Leafs (7-7, 4-3 WB6), a team Rocky had handled 12-0 just over a week ago. "We knew we had to pick it up, that it wasn't going to be easy the second time around."

In the bottom of the fourth, the hosts got back in front when Lexi Carroll belted a one-out double and reached third on a wild pitch before Bailey Proffitt followed with an RBI single off Geneseo starter Morgan Snell.

Tara Bomleny relieved Snell and kept the Rocks off the scoreboard the rest of the way, but the damage was done.

"I knew the team was depending on me going up there, and that we needed some sort of hit, or something on the right side of the infield to drive the run in," said Proffitt. "We were definitely expecting more of a battle, and trying not to play tense."

With her teammates having given her back the lead, Rock Island senior pitcher Campbell Kelley made it stand up.

Kelley retired the final 14 batters she faced as she finished with a three-hitter to improve to 5-1, recording four strikeouts.

Before that closing run, the Leafs had broken out for three first-inning runs as Jaelyn Lambin belted a two-run home run, followed by a Bomleny single and Maya Bieneman's RBI double.

"I think when they started hitting like that, it made me focus more," Kelley said. "I got angry, and I wanted to shut them down. We're a good hitting team, so when we got down, I knew we'd have a chance to come right back. This was definitely a big game for us.

"Geneseo is also a good hitting team, and they came in and hit the ball. We figured our last game with them was more of a fluke."

Meantime, Geneseo coach Bob Pettit was pleased with the progress his club showed from its first meeting with Rock Island to Saturday's contest.

The Lady Leafs trailed 1-0 after one when Taylor Pannell (3-for-3) singled and eventually scored on a Taber groundout, but dug in their heels and were able to come back strong.

"That was a very good game," Pettit stated. "Rock Island is a very good team. We hit the ball hard, but they made the plays they needed to keep the game in their favor. You never like to lose, but that was a good game, and they won the battle."

Quincy 8, Geneseo 7: Saturday's middle contest saw Geneseo go up 6-1 after three innings on the strength of Bieneman's two-run homer and a two-run double by Bomleny.

The Lady Leafs took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but the wheels fell off as Quincy scored five times to tie the game. The Blue Devils then took their first lead in the sixth on Kayden Smith's RBI, then held off a final Geneseo rally for the surprise victory.

"Quincy came back, and they had the momentum," said Pettit. "It's a phenomenal thing. They got it, and we couldn't stop it."

Rock Island 8, Quincy 1: Playing in Saturday's finale, the Lady Rocks found themselves down 1-0 to Quincy until the bottom of the fourth inning, when a two-run homer by senior third baseman Sydney Quinones turned the tide.

Rocky added a fifth-inning run on Pannell's solo homer, then scored five times in the home half of the sixth to break the game open, with Taber's two-run single the key blow.

"I know that we've got good hitting and great pitching, and that we'd bring the bats out and our defense would be on point," said Quinones (3-for-3). "We've still got plenty of work that needs to be done; we've still got a lot to prove."

Carroll (1-1) turned in a strong pitching performance. The junior tossed a two-hitter and recorded 14 strikeouts as she shut out the Blue Devils (2-9, 1-5 WB6) after allowing a second-inning run.

"I warmed up good, I came in expecting to do well, and I did," Carroll said. "We saw how the Geneseo-Quincy game was, and we expected a good game (from Quincy), because they had that big win."

