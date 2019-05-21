EAST MOLINE — The Rock Island Rocks were pronounced "ready to go" for their title defense in Class 4A state softball after their easy postseason-opening win in the United Township Regional on Tuesday.
Already having everyone's attention with 2018's accomplishment, the Rocks (27-4) emphatically reinforced that by sending 14 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring 11 runs, en route to a 16-1, four-inning rout of Western Big 6 Conference foe Quincy in a contest that was ended by the 15-run rule.
"I just think they are ready to go," said RI coach Chris Allison, asked if they were fired up for another postseason run. "Here it is, and we got off to a fast start.
"We have a senior-led team that has been there and they are ready to go. We have great leadership."
The 11 runs in the first inning was the most in an opening inning for the Rocks, and, in fact, was the most in any inning this successful season.
It helped the Rocks plenty that there was a wind velocity of 29 miles per hour, with gusts of nearly 40 mph. There were two instances where the wind played to the Rocks' advantage, with Emma Spurgetis getting a wind-blown single in the first and Abbie Bush with a tough-to-judge double to left-center in the second.
The wind, though, also prevented the Rocks from not needing to bat in the bottom of the fourth. The third inning ended for the Rocks when a infield pop-up by Ashley Peters was called an infield-fly rule out, but it became an inning-ending double play when it fell to the ground.
Other than that, though, Rocky's runs just came in wave after wave.
Senior Lauryn Stegall got her first hit into the atmosphere and it landed beyond the left-field fence for a home run. She hit a line-shot homer in the third. Between those she had a double and after them she made it a 4-for-4 day with four RBIs.
""We are just going one game at a time," Stegall said. "To repeat is not the goal; the goal is to play one game by one game and doing all of the little things right."
As for taking advantage of the wind, Stegall added, "We were not wanting to hit it up; we wanted to hit it on the ground and make things happen." Those types of batted balls, too, worked in RI's favor.
The battery of Peters and Abbie Bush each had three RBIs, with Peters collecting three hits in the spot ahead of Stegall in the order. Three Rocks had a pair of hits — leadoff hitter Taylor Pannell, cleanup hitter Delaney Kelley who also blasted a home run, and Makenna Carothers. Throw in Peters and Stegall and those are the 1 through 5 batters in Rocky's order — and they went 13-for-16 at the plate against the 15-16 Blue Devils.