Rocks' Pannell named PGF All-American

Rock Island’s Taylor Pannell will be on televisions all across the country even before stepping in the box in the Southeastern Conference.

Pannell was selected to the Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American softball game, which will air live July 30 on ESPNU. The Rock Island senior was also selected to the inaugural PGF Futures game last season.

“It means a lot because there are a lot of great players in the (Class of 2022) and to get to play with them is an honor,” Pannell said. “It’s cool because you get to know and see the competition you will be playing against, but also get to talk and work with them.”

The event splits the 44 best high school softball players in the country into teams of East and West. Pannell will be teamed with fellow University of Tennessee commit Karlyn Pickens, who was named the 2021 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year after a dominating season inside the circle.

“We also got to do this last year and that was one of the first times I got to play and interact with her,” Pannell said. “It’s getting us ready for the next level and it’s cool to play behind her.”

Pannell was named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP after a monstrous season at the plate. The power-hitting shortstop hit .550 and scored a league-high 23 runs in league action. She was an ICA 3A first team all-state selection and the Quad Cities Illinois All-Metro player of the year last season after hitting .574 with 17 homers and 53 RBIs.

Rock Island won its fourth straight regional title behind Pannell’s bat. She had six homers in 12 conference games, which was the second most. The Rocks won their fifth straight WB6 title after finishing 10-2 in league play.

“I remember how hard everyone worked and even though we fell short in the end, everyone was competing and had the same goal,” Pannell said. “It was fun because I was playing with my friends from school and getting to see them every day.”

The start time and location for the game have yet to be announced.

