Rocks rally, earn fourth straight Big 6 title

In the tradition-rich Western Big 6, conference softball championships are earned.

Moline forced the issue Saturday and a young Rock Island team responded by rallying to earn its fourth consecutive Western Big 6 title with a split in a doubleheader at Bob Seitz Field.

The Maroons scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of the opener to come from behind for a 10-7 victory, but the Rocks secured a championship by pulling away to an 8-1 win the second game.

“This means everything to us. Everybody said we had lost too much to win it again but to win the Big 6 a fourth time, that shows we’re for real,’’ said Lexi Carroll, who pitched a six-hitter in the nightcap and drove home three of the Rocks’ runs.

She erased the 1-0 lead Moline held after three innings with a two-run, two-out double that put Rock Island ahead to stay in the top of the fourth inning. Later, she capped the Rocks’ scoring with a double in the seventh inning.

The win allowed Rock Island to move to 20-5 on the season and complete a 12-2 run in Western Big 6 play, and left second-place Moline at 9-3 in league play heading into a Monday doubleheader league finale against Rock Island Alleman.