Rocks rally, earn fourth straight Big 6 title

In the tradition-rich Western Big 6, conference softball championships are earned.
Moline forced the issue Saturday and a young Rock Island team responded by rallying to earn its fourth consecutive Western Big 6 title with a split in a doubleheader at Bob Seitz Field.
The Maroons scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of the opener to come from behind for a 10-7 victory, but the Rocks secured a championship by pulling away to an 8-1 win the second game.
“This means everything to us. Everybody said we had lost too much to win it again but to win the Big 6 a fourth time, that shows we’re for real,’’ said Lexi Carroll, who pitched a six-hitter in the nightcap and drove home three of the Rocks’ runs.
She erased the 1-0 lead Moline held after three innings with a two-run, two-out double that put Rock Island ahead to stay in the top of the fourth inning. Later, she capped the Rocks’ scoring with a double in the seventh inning.
The win allowed Rock Island to move to 20-5 on the season and complete a 12-2 run in Western Big 6 play, and left second-place Moline at 9-3 in league play heading into a Monday doubleheader league finale against Rock Island Alleman.
“We came back after losing a tough one in the first game and did what we set out to do. We got back to playing our game,’’ said the Rocks’ Taylor Pannell, who doubled twice and homered in the opener but was intentionally walked in her final four plate appearances in the second game.
As Carroll put it, “We pitched it. We hit it. We fielded it. We did the little things right.’’
That was everything coach Chris Allison hoped to see as the Rocks rebounded from a mistake-filled sixth inning in the opener that saw the Maroons erase the remnants of the 7-2 lead Rock Island had opened in the fourth inning.
“We some mistakes that have been pretty uncharacteristic of this team and it cost us, but I’m proud of the way the team responded in the second game,’’ Allison said. “Lexi pitched a solid game, we had timely hits and had contributions from a lot of players and they earned that championship.’’
With Moline opting to take the bat out of Pannell’s hands, Bella Allison and Gabby Taber in the second and third spots in the Rock Island order responded.
They combined for four hits and drove in an equal number of runs.
Taber extended Rocks’ lead to 3-1 in the fifth with an RBI single, then followed a run-scoring single in the sixth by Allison with a two-run single to grow a lead which reached 7-1 when Campbell Kelley brought a run home to cap a four-run sixth.
“It was a little frustrating getting walked like that, but I just kept playing hard and my teammates showed we have all sorts of ways to score runs,’’ Pannell said.
Pannell had demonstrated her abilities in the opener, leading off the game with a double that sparked a two-run first inning.
The Maroons answered, tying the game with a two-run homer by Sierra Marshall in the third.
Pannell followed with a three-run blast that fueled a five-run fourth by the Rocks that included with a two-run double by Sydney Quinones.
A two-run homer by Natalia Rivera in the fifth preceded Moline’s game-changing six-run sixth, an inning which saw the Maroons collect four hits, take advantage of two errors and score three runs including the game winner on wild pitches.
“We did a good job of coming back in the opener, earned a win we needed to make the second game matter, but winning that second game in a doubleheader, that’s been tough for us all season,’’ Moline coach Mark Gerlach said.
“All three of our losses in the league have come in doubleheaders. Today, their pitcher had a lot to do with it. (Carroll) shut us down, didn’t give us much of a chance.’’