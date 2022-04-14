Rocks top Sterling in state-ranked Big 6 softball matchup

After facing Class 2A's top-ranked squad earlier this week, the Rock Island softball team met up with another state-rated club on Thursday.

Having had a six-game winning streak stopped by Rockridge on Monday, the Lady Rocks looked to return to form when they hosted Sterling in a Western Big 6 matchup of Illinois Coaches Association top 10 clubs.

Ranked third in Class 3A in the latest ICA poll, the Rocks responded to the challenge provided by the No. 6 Golden Warriors and got back to their winning ways with a 9-2 victory at a windswept Frances Willard Field.

"Sterling is a good team, and (Sterling coach Becki Edmondson) does a good job with them," said Rock Island coach Chris Allison. "Both teams were challenged today with the wind and the elements, so it was tough. You've got to be mentally strong.

"We've got a lot of seniors in our starting lineup, and we expect them to come through."

Among the seniors helping the Lady Rocks (7-2) to remain perfect in the Western Big 6 at 4-0 was Thursday's starting pitcher, Campbell Kelley.

Kelley (4-1) shook off four walks and a two-run Sterling rally in the fourth inning to go the distance, allowing three singles and recording five strikeouts.

"Coming into today, I was super-excited to get the opportunity to pitch," she said. "We know Sterling is a good team, and they weren't going to roll over for us. To beat them, it's a good feeling.

After Rocky went up 3-0, the Golden Warriors (3-2, 1-1 WB6) made it a one-run game in the fourth. Lauren Jacobs walked to open the inning, breaking a string of nine straight batters set down by Kelley.

Katie Dittmar then got Sterling's first hit, and two batters later an Ellie Leigh fielder's choice scored Jacobs with the Warriors' first run. Elizabeth Palumbo scored on a two-out error to close the gap to 3-2.

"We knew they were going to score," said Kelley. "At the end of the day, we knew we just had to hit the ball."

Rock Island had done just that in the early going, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Lexi Carroll (2-for-2, three RBIs) in the second inning. In the bottom of the third, Gabby Taber singled in Taylor Pannell for a three-run Rocky lead.

"I just wanted to get a hit so we could score," Carroll said of her second-inning knock. "We wanted to get runs as early as we could, and stay ahead in the game."

The Lady Rocks responded to the Golden Warriors' challenge by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth, sending 10 batters to the plate in the process as they knocked out Sterling starting pitcher Sienna Stingley (2-1).

A two-run double by Delia Schwartz and Bella Allison's RBI single were the key blows in the fifth, with Carroll driving in her third run on a sacrifice fly.

Rock Island added one more run in the last of the sixth when Pannell doubled and subsequently scored on an error.

"That was huge," Coach Allison said of the Rocks' big inning. "We brought in a freshman (A'rion Lonergan), and she got a walk to start the inning, then we got some key hits."

