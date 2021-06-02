Rocky girls strike early, cruise to win

The Rock Island Rocks, champions of the Western Big 6, scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning of their regional softball matchup with Dixon on Wednesday and rode their trademark defense and pitching to victory, winning by a score of 8-3.

“We move on and played well enough to win, which was our goal entering the game,” said Rock Island coach Chris Allison. “Our program stresses the complete team approach. We compete as a team and we win or lose as a team and we jumped out to an early lead and focused on our defense when Dixon was able to put runners on base.”

After Rocky’s starting pitcher, Delia Schwartz, secured three ground-outs in the top of the first inning to shut down Dixon, Rock Island opened the bottom of the inaugural inning with five straight hits.

Leadoff batter Taylor Pannell tripled to left field, Bella Allison picked up the game’s first RBI for the Rocks with a single on the infield, Gaby Taber singled to right field and Schwartz knocked in two runs with a double to center field. Kelly Campbell knocked in the fourth run of the inning with a solid shot to center, scoring Schwartz.