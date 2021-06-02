Rocky girls strike early, cruise to win

The Rock Island Rocks, champions of the Western Big 6, scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning of their regional softball matchup with Dixon on Wednesday and rode their trademark defense and pitching to victory, winning by a score of 8-3.
“We move on and played well enough to win, which was our goal entering the game,” said Rock Island coach Chris Allison. “Our program stresses the complete team approach. We compete as a team and we win or lose as a team and we jumped out to an early lead and focused on our defense when Dixon was able to put runners on base.”
After Rocky’s starting pitcher, Delia Schwartz, secured three ground-outs in the top of the first inning to shut down Dixon, Rock Island opened the bottom of the inaugural inning with five straight hits.
Leadoff batter Taylor Pannell tripled to left field, Bella Allison picked up the game’s first RBI for the Rocks with a single on the infield, Gaby Taber singled to right field and Schwartz knocked in two runs with a double to center field. Kelly Campbell knocked in the fourth run of the inning with a solid shot to center, scoring Schwartz.
“Our coaches stress the importance of working the count and getting quality at-bats, and for the most part, throughout the game we were able to do so,” Allison said. “Our team also focuses on aggressiveness on the basepaths, moving runners into scoring position, and challenging our opponents every chance we get.”
Rock Island scored an additional run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to center by Schwartz.
Dixon mounted its most significant challenge in the top of the fourth. Singles by Izzi McCommons and starting pitcher Sam Tourtillot led to an RBI single off the bat of Kierstyn Mays, and after a walk to Arianne Smith, Mallory Coley knocked in Tourtillot with Dixon’s second run of the inning.
“We started the game with some nervous jitters, and maybe we were a bit intimidated by Rock Island, but after the first inning, we were able to settle down and play a high-quality game,” said Dixon coach Candi Rogers. “Our outfielders, in fact, made some excellent plays on hard-hit balls late in the game to keep the game’s outcome in question.”
Rocky added to its lead in bottom of the fourth inning when Pannell smoked a long home run over the center-field fence. Allison followed with a crisp single to left field, and Taber knocked her in with a long double to left.
Dixon’s final run occurred in the top of the fifth when Olivia Mowery led off with a walk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tourtillot.
Rock Island placed its final mark on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth when Schwartz picked up her fourth RBI of the contest with a sacrifice fly to left field.
Schwartz’s two hits and four RBI led the way for the Rocks, aided by Pannell’s homer, triple and RBI, Taber’s three hits and Allison’s four hits.