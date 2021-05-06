Rocky offense explodes, Kelley throws no-no in Big 6 sweep of Alleman

The Rocks are scheduled to visit Geneseo Tuesday, Sterling Thursday in a Big 6 doubleheader, and Bloomington and Normal Community West in a quad at Limestone Community on Friday.

Kelley threw five innings on Wednesday in a 13-9 win over Sherrard.

Allison applauded her for the back-to-back effort as she continues to gain varsity pitching experience.

“She did a good job, her arm wasn’t sore, she felt good and threw a lot of strikes,” Allison said. “She only had those two walks and her defense had to play defense.”

Alleman coach Mike Ebner’s team has had two games rescheduled and another canceled early on. A Pioneers team light on numbers with little experience also has a couple players dealing with quarantine issues during this pandemic-altered season.

Ebner said improvement must start with effort and not “pouting” when things get tough.

“We have kids playing positions and playing varsity that shouldn’t be there,” he said. “We had three kids that didn’t go out and we have two that have to quarantine.”

Practicing early was also tough with overlapping sports. Ebner said some practices this season had only seven or eight kids.