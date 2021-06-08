Rocky softball comes up short at top-seeded Kaneland

Schwartz had a one-out single in the Rocky seventh before a double play ended the game.

The Rocks out-hit Kaneland 11-7, but coming up empty after loading the bases with no outs in the first inning turned out to be an early key turn of events in the competitive contest.

Kaneland’s Olivia Ortegel hit a three-run home run with two outs in the third inning. The Knights scored one of their five runs in the fifth on a wild pitch.

“They made the pitches, they’d make a play, and they got hits,” said Coach Allison. “Our kids didn’t quit. They got down 3-0 and we fought back and took the lead before they took it back. I still was happy with the seventh inning. We had our 3-4-5 coming up that had been coming through for us all year.”

Rocky came up just short with the tying run at the plate.

“Our kids didn’t quit all year and I told them I was very proud of them,” Allison said. “They did a great job. They fought together. Our senior (Cassidy DeMeyer) unfortunately got sick and had to go home.”

Mackenzie Hardy was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Kaneland. Starting pitcher McKenna Ryan pitched 3 1/3 innings before Grace Algrim finished the game for Kaneland.