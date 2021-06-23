Roe, Knights sweep Grayhounds

Davenport Assumption senior softball player Catherine Roe has not had any chances to play the hero this season.
But Roe made the most of her opportunity on Wednesday night in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader against Burlington at the St. Vincent Center.
Roe drove a base hit over the head of Burlington’s leftfielder to chase home the winning run for the Knights in the eighth inning to lift the home team to a 3-2 victory.
Bella Nigey tossed a two-hit shutout in the opener to help Assumption get past the Grayhounds, 1-0. The Knights are 24-2 while Burlington fell to 11-10.
Assumption was not exactly stellar in either game at getting the key hit with runners on. The Knights left eight runners on base in the second game and 10 on base in the first contest.
Roe, in fact, was pinch hit for in the sixth inning when Assumption was trying to plate the go-ahead run to break the 2-2 tie. The Knights could not score then and Roe said she was not going to let her chance go to waste in the eighth.
Helen Sons led off the eighth with a base hit and was pinch-ran for by Jessie Wardlow. Anna Wohlers sacrificed Wardlow over to second base. Sydney Roe drew a walk before a flyout and another walk to Libby Madden left Catherine Roe up with two outs and the bases loaded.
Catherine Roe drove the third pitch she saw over the outstretched glove of the leftfielder. Roe’s teammates met her near second base to celebrate.
“I really wanted to do whatever I could for my team so I just relaxed and took a deep breath," Roe said. "I knew I was confident in my abilities and I wanted to do what I could to help win this game."
Roe was the designated player in the second game but had flew out to center field and struck out in two previous at-bats. She added she was not going to wait long to go after a good pitch.
“It was the perfect pitch to drive," she said. "It was kind of inside but right down the middle, my favorite kind of pitch.
"My last two at-bats were not the greatest but they did not mean anything if I could pull out the win for my team.”
Roe had only nine at-bats this season coming into Wednesday night while she has started two games and played in three others. Roe said the only thing that mattered was coming through when it mattered most.
“I am more of supporting player for the team and I don’t get many opportunities, but it is really important I make the most of (the chances) when I can,” she said. “Every single player on the team is valuable. The players who courtesy run, the defensive plays we make. It’s all important.”
Knights coach Ron Ferrill said Roe had some momentum coming into this doubleheader after hitting a home run and a double in a Tuesday night win over Camanche.
“Catherine took advantage of her chance and did a great job with it,” Ferrill said. “That (winning hit) was a very similar ball she hit on Tuesday night. She found the gap and got the job done.”
Assumption had gone up 2-0 in the first inning after an RBI single from Sons and an RBI groundout from Sydney Roe. Burlington tied the game in the fifth when freshman Hannah Heuvelmann blooped a two-out, two-run single just over third base.
Leah Maro pitched six innings for the Knights before Nigey went the last two innings to snag the victory. Maro struck out five and allowed four hits.
Nigey was dominant in the opener, striking out 12 and giving up just two singles to the Grayhounds. Assumption got the only run of the game when Maddie Loken drove home Sons in the fifth inning with a base hit up the middle.
Burlington pitchers were almost equal to the Knights. Freshman Saydee Plummer matched Nigey most of the way, throwing a complete game in the opener. Kayla Norton took the loss for Burlington in the second game but also pitched seven-plus innings for the visitors before Roe’s game-winning hit.