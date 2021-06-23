Roe, Knights sweep Grayhounds

Catherine Roe drove the third pitch she saw over the outstretched glove of the leftfielder. Roe’s teammates met her near second base to celebrate.

“I really wanted to do whatever I could for my team so I just relaxed and took a deep breath," Roe said. "I knew I was confident in my abilities and I wanted to do what I could to help win this game."

Roe was the designated player in the second game but had flew out to center field and struck out in two previous at-bats. She added she was not going to wait long to go after a good pitch.

“It was the perfect pitch to drive," she said. "It was kind of inside but right down the middle, my favorite kind of pitch.

"My last two at-bats were not the greatest but they did not mean anything if I could pull out the win for my team.”

Roe had only nine at-bats this season coming into Wednesday night while she has started two games and played in three others. Roe said the only thing that mattered was coming through when it mattered most.