Sabers eager to build on breakout season

They're eager to break through.

"It's definitely motivating," said Kinney, who is also a starter on the basketball team. "We're trying to figure out what we can do to get over the hump, the little things, execute every play. I think that once we get over the hump, it will be more of a tradition; it will be easier for us to stay there."

It's also a year of transition for the Sabers. The defending Wamac East champions are moving to the Mississippi Athletic Conference after this season.

They have four MAC teams on their schedule this year and want to show their future conference opponents they'll add a welcome challenge to the conference.

"Right now, I know all the schools are saying, 'Oh, it's just DeWitt coming,'" Machovec said. "I think this season is a really good season to prove to the MAC schools, you need to take us seriously. We're more of a threat than you might see us as and this is a really good year to do that."

But a lot of what is driving the players this year is making the most of the opportunity to play again, especially after it looked for so long like they might not get that chance.

"We're really lucky, we're the only state to play," Machovec said. "That's a big factor for me, being so thankful to play ... at this point, with everything else going on, it's nice to have something to look forward to."

