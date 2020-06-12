Sabers eager to build on breakout season

DEWITT — Alyssa Eden experienced a wave of emotions over the last few months.
As the only senior on Central DeWitt's softball team, Eden spent much of the spring unsure she would get a chance to put on the Sabers uniform once more. She already had lost out on the golf season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So when the IGHSAU announced last month it had approved the summer softball season, Eden knew not to take it for granted.
"It was a lot of emotions," Eden said. "I was disappointed (at first) and had no idea what was going to happen but hearing the news and hearing I was going to have a season made me really happy. All that disappointment flew away and I was really excited.
"There's so many different seniors out there that didn't get a senior season. It makes me feel really grateful I actually get a season, and I hope it shows the girls how much softball really means to them and they shouldn't take it for granted, don't take any season for granted."
Eden and the Sabers open their season Monday, looking to build on a 28-9 year that ended one game short of the state tournament in 2019. It was a breakout year for Central DeWitt, which had finished no better than .500 over the five seasons prior. The Sabers open 2020 ranked 15th in Class 4A.
"We're hoping that everything we learned from last year and that regional final last year, we can build on," head coach Lee Swanson said. "We got a pretty good taste of success last year and some people still think we're pretty good, being ranked 15th."
Central DeWitt has to replace five seniors from last year's team, all coming from the corners as well as starting pitcher Mya Cavanagh. Sophomore Keeley Jansen expects to handle much of the load after going 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA last season.
The Sabers lose 15 home runs from last season, but return junior catcher Talbot Kinney, who led the team with a .403 batting average and added seven home runs and 42 RBIs. Junior center fielder Morgan Machovec also returns after hitting .372 and stealing 16 bases last year.
"Our mentality is going to stay the same. We try to play every inning like one game, just win that inning," Kinney said. "Just do the little things right and executing can be a lot more important this year."
With access to gyms limited or nonexistent during the pandemic, the Sabers have made conditioning a focus during the preseason work with two-a-days, trying to make up for the lost time.
There haven't been any complaints.
"The one thing I've noticed is we haven't had to ask for any energy around here," Swanson said. "The kids have come and worked hard."
There's plenty driving the Sabers as they prepare for the opener.
The last couple of seasons have been an oh-so-close story for Sabers girls athletics. The softball team had its state hopes dashed in the regional final last year, and the basketball team has had its season end in the regional final each of the last two seasons.
They're eager to break through.
"It's definitely motivating," said Kinney, who is also a starter on the basketball team. "We're trying to figure out what we can do to get over the hump, the little things, execute every play. I think that once we get over the hump, it will be more of a tradition; it will be easier for us to stay there."
It's also a year of transition for the Sabers. The defending Wamac East champions are moving to the Mississippi Athletic Conference after this season.
They have four MAC teams on their schedule this year and want to show their future conference opponents they'll add a welcome challenge to the conference.
"Right now, I know all the schools are saying, 'Oh, it's just DeWitt coming,'" Machovec said. "I think this season is a really good season to prove to the MAC schools, you need to take us seriously. We're more of a threat than you might see us as and this is a really good year to do that."
But a lot of what is driving the players this year is making the most of the opportunity to play again, especially after it looked for so long like they might not get that chance.
"We're really lucky, we're the only state to play," Machovec said. "That's a big factor for me, being so thankful to play ... at this point, with everything else going on, it's nice to have something to look forward to."
