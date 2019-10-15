Steve Saladino never lost the itch to coach.
Two seasons removed from coaching Davenport West's softball program, Saladino is returning to that role this upcoming season.
The Davenport Community School Board approved Saladino's hire at its meeting Monday night.
"The kids and the competitiveness, I just missed it," Saladino said.
When Al Blocker began his second stint as West's activities director this summer, he crossed paths with Saladino. At that time, Jim Weisrock was coaching the Falcons on an interim basis.
Saladino asked Blocker if a replacement had been found.
"He was telling me he was getting the itch to coach again," Blocker said. "I told him that doesn't surprise me one bit.
"He's a workhorse. Sal was born and raised to do this. I can see that guy coaching until he can't physically do it anymore."
Saladino spent 38 seasons directing West's program.
The Falcons accumulated 1,172 victories under his watch, among the top 10 all-time among Iowa coaches. He led West to three conference titles, state championships in 1984 and 1986 and a state runner-up finish in 1997.
Saladino was inducted into the Iowa Softball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006.
In order to collect IPERS following his retirement from teaching, Saladino had to give up his coaching responsibilities.
Instead of rehiring Saladino, West elected to go in a different direction.
"I came to a few games, but I tried to stay away from it," Saladino said. "My daughter was coaching at Pleasant Valley, so I went to a few PV games and saw North Scott a couple times."
Jake Schumann filled the position at West during the 2018 season and Weisrock handled duties this past summer.
West was 18-21 this past season, including an extra-inning loss to eventual state semifinalist Iowa City High in the regional semifinals.
The Falcons had three seniors on that roster, including pitcher Erica Ralfs.
"There is a lot of good, young talent that just needs to be directed into the right place," Saladino said. "I'm a big advocate of the weight lifting program. If the kids are willing to work and put in the time, we definitely think something successful can come out of it."
Blocker believes the time away might have been good for Saladino.
"I'm excited to have him back," Blocker said. "Of all the sports programs at West High, softball might be the most successful, and it is because of Steve Saladino. He's the one that developed that program and basically reloaded it every year.
"He knows the system and the kids. I'm not worried one bit about that program."