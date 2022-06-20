Salyars, No. 3 Muskies claw out two wins over Bulldogs

Kyleia Salyars has not been much of an offensive threat for Muscatine High School’s softball team the past two seasons.

As steady as Salyars has been behind the plate for the Muskies, she had only one hit in 23 at-bats two summers ago and batted around .250 last season. She often had a designated player fill her spot in the order the past two years.

Salyars made a concerted effort to improve her hitting over the winter. The junior is reaping the benefits of that work.

After a game-winning hit in the ninth inning against Pleasant Valley last weekend at the Fort Dodge Invitational, Salyars poked a two-out run-scoring single in the top of the seventh Monday night to break a scoreless game and help Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine sweep 11th-ranked Bettendorf, 4-3 and 2-0, at the Wendell Hill Softball-Baseball Complex.

“I’m really proud of myself this year,” said Salyars, who is hitting better than .370 for the season. “I couldn’t make any contact whatsoever last year. I started a couple of games at the beginning of the season, found myself falling in the lineup and eventually out of it.

“It is way more fun to be hitting.”

There was not much separation between the teams in the doubleheader.

Muscatine (23-2, 11-1 MAC) scratched across the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to take the opener, and then used two-out, run-scoring singles from Salyars and Karly Ricketts to take the nightcap.

“We’re relying on a lot of new kids to step into bigger roles,” Muskies coach Steve Hopkins said. “To win close games like these two and (PV on Friday), that’s a good sign for us. These young kids don’t get rattled."

The sweep keeps Muscatine a game behind league-leading North Scott (19-3, 10-0) in the loss column. The Lancers still have doubleheaders remaining with Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine.

While that was important for the Muskies, they also relished the chance to avenge last year’s regional final loss to the Bulldogs.

“It feels even better because of what happened last year to end our season,” infielder Ysabel Lerma said. “We wanted to come out here and get those wins for those seniors that lost last year. They made a big impact to our team.”

Lerma smashed a two-run homer in the opener, but Bettendorf (16-9, 8-2) took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning after Brooklyn Teerlinck’s RBI ground out scored Brooke Magistrelli.

Muscatine responded with the tying run in the sixth on a wild pitch.

In the seventh, Lucy Hoag led off with a single and was sacrificed to second. Becca Haag laid down a bunt and the first baseman's throw went into the outfield allowing Hoag to score the go-ahead run.

The Bulldogs had a runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but Maura Chalupa relieved Bree Seaman in the circle and struck out the final two hitters to get the save and secure the win.

Chalupa followed with a three-hitter and eight strikeouts in Game 2.

“I suppose if there is something called a quality loss, which I hate, those are quality losses,” Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. “You’ve got to hand it to Seaman and Chalupa. The whole doubleheader comes down to them getting two-out hits and we didn’t.

“When you get runners in scoring position, you’ve got to get runners across the plate.”

Neither team did for six innings in the nightcap.

Finally in the seventh, Muscatine broke through.

Lerma poked a well-placed outside pitch from Navy Clark into center field for a single. Ashleigh Ramser moved her to second on a bunt and Brylee Seaman’s fly ball advanced her to third.

With two outs, Clark came inside on Salyars and she poked the ball into shallow left field for a RBI single.

“I hit it off the knob of my bat a little bit,” Salyars said. “It went out there far enough so they couldn’t get it. I guess it was perfect.”

Salyars started the season hitting toward the bottom of the lineup. She batted fifth in the opening game and sixth in the second game as she continues to produce at the plate.

“She’s made huge growth,” Hopkins said. “It would have been easy for somebody in her position last year that didn’t get to hit much not do anything, but she came in this year with a different attitude. She worked hard and she’s earned the right to hit and earned the right to move up the lineup.

“All the credit goes to her.”

As a result, the Muskies are in a favorable position heading into the second half of June.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the season, we’d be 23 and two, I would have thought you were crazy,” Hopkins said. “I have to be happy with it, but I’m looking for growth and looking for consistency.

“We’re still struggling in certain areas and we have a lot of work to do.”

Matthys echoed the same thoughts with his team which received strong pitching from Emily Rigdon and Clark in both games.

“We have to have a better approach at the plate,” he said. “We need to put the ball in play and not take called third strikes.

“The sun will come up tomorrow and we’ll be back at it. In the end, some of these losses have a way of coming back and helping you in the postseason.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.