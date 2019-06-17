Carlie Sammon has been in a bit of a power funk.
After belting 14 home runs the previous three seasons combined, the Assumption third baseman had connected on just one long ball this season.
The junior picked the perfect time to launch her second.
On a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1 against Davenport West, Sammon uncorked a three-run walk-off blast to dead center that gave the Class 3A top-ranked Knights a 4-1 win.
Assumption scored multiple runs in three innings to grab a 10-0, six-inning win over the Falcons in the nightcap to complete the sweep Monday night at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
“A nice outer-half pitch that was about belt high that I could just crush,” Sammon said. “I was looking for something to the fence. I wanted to hit a line drive to score some runs.”
Sammon’s heroics were set up by Lea Nelson and Nicole Yoder — who got on base with a walk and a single — with two outs.
When the ball left the yard, Sammon raised her arms above her head and was mobbed at home plate by her teammates.
Her first home run of the year came in the nightcap of Assumption’s season-opening doubleheader against Fairfield. Hitting hasn’t been a problem as Sammon’s average is over .370 with eight doubles and 19 RBIs.
But even she admits the feeling of hitting a home run is something she’s missed.
“That was my goal of the night,” Sammon said. “It feels pretty good.”
It’s an element of her game that Knights head coach Ron Ferrill has been waiting to break out.
“We’ve known she’s been a little over-anxious and getting to the ball a little soon,” he said. “She just needed to let it get deeper. She did make a nice adjustment. We know she has the power, it’s just a matter of letting the game come to her.”
The opener was a contest of missed chances.
West stranded eight runners — four in scoring position — while Assumption (22-1, 9-1 MAC) stranded six runners, all of them in scoring position.
The first two runs were scored via a wild pitch and a Sammon SAC bunt, both in the first frame.
“With a young team, we have to get that one big base hit and the floodgates open, but we just don’t seem to get that one big base hit,” West head coach Jim Wiesrock said. “If we keep giving ourselves those opportunities, they’re going to come.”
Assumption turned the late Game 1 offense into early Game 2 offense.
Three runs were scored in the first inning, two by an Anna Wohers double. Yoder, an Iowa commit, had a two-run double in the second and Gracie Jevyak launched a leadoff home run in the third.
Olivia Wardlow hit a three-run, inside the park home run in the fourth to up the lead to 9-0. The Iowa State recruit had four RBIs in the nightcap while Emma Johnson had three hits and scored three times.
“We came in a little bit flat and we just talked to each other and got our momentum up,” said Yoder, who registered three hits in the opener. “We took that momentum into the next game.”
Alli Timmons and Lauren Loken eached nabbed wins in the circle for the Knights.
Emma Lee had two hits for West (9-11, 5-5) in Game 2. Weisrock left the field with a sense of optimism for his team with only three seniors.
“They’re good softball players and they can compete with anybody in the state,” he said.
With Pleasant Valley and Muscatine splitting its doubleheader Monday, the Knights are in the driver's seat for a MAC title with eight games to go.
Their only doubleheader remaining against a conference foe with a winning record is North Scott at home in nine days.
“Coach (Ferrill) always says ‘We have to go out like we’re playing ourselves,’” Yoder said. “Not taking one for granted, anyone can be beatable. Just take it one game at a time, one practice at a time.”