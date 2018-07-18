FORT DODGE, Iowa — Hailey Sanders had a turbulent start to Wednesday afternoon's state semifinal softball game.
The Louisa-Muscatine pitcher was called for two illegal pitches on the opening batter of the contest -- one for crow-hopping and another for not presenting the ball well enough.
"It kind of took her out of her element, but she settled in," L-M coach Bryan Butler said.
Did she ever.
Two days after teammate Isabelle True struck out a Class 2A state-tournament record 16, Sanders pitched a two-hitter in third-ranked L-M's 2-1 victory over sixth-ranked Central Springs at the Rogers Sports Complex.
"(Isabelle's) performance motivated me a lot just because I saw how good she did and I wanted to do just as good with so many people watching," Sanders said.
The Falcons (36-6) never had been to the state tournament until this week. They are a win from joining the girls bowling team as the school's second championship squad this school year.
L-M plays 10th-ranked and defending state champion Iowa City Regina at 8:15 p.m. Thursday for the title.
"A month ago, I couldn't picture this happening," Sanders said. "I'm just happy for everyone. We've worked so hard to be where we're at right now."
L-M squeezed out enough offense to survive.
The Falcons produced only six hits. They scored in the second inning on a dropped infield fly, and Mallory Hohenadel added a two-out RBI single in the fourth.
Hohenadel squared around like she was going to bunt, but turned it into a slap and it went between the shortstop and third baseman to plate Maddie Mashek.
"I've been doing that a lot this year," Hohenadel said. "I just have so much more confidence in doing that than I do in bunting. It has really worked out this year for me."
Sanders took care of the rest.
After issuing a lead-off walk, Sanders retired 17 in a row. She didn't allow a hit until Kayla Fessler poked a two-out single to left in the sixth.
"My riseball and curveball were definitely working really well today," Sanders said. "I've been practicing a lot, focused on those pitches in the last week."
True and Sanders were travel ball opponents before high school. Now they've pushed each other to form one of the best duos in the state.
"We still have the head-to-head thing going on, but we both support each other," Sanders said. "We're really good pitchers and hard to hit off."
True and Sanders have combined for 26 strikeouts in two games.
"They're both big competitors," Butler said. "When they both get the opportunity or the nod to go out that day, they take advantage of it."
Central Springs (29-4) tallied a run in the sixth. Kaylee Parks followed Fessler's single with one of her own. The ball went through the left fielder's legs, allowing Fessler to score.
Then in the seventh, the Panthers had the tying run at third with two outs, but Sanders got Kirsten Garna to pop out to end it.
"I definitely felt a lot of pressure in that inning," Sanders said, "but my defense always has my back."
Sanders finished with 10 strikeouts and just two walks.
"Hailey Sanders is an elite pitcher anywhere in the state of Iowa," Butler said. "We like to keep both of them fresh, so we're very fortunate to have the pitchers to be able to mix it up."