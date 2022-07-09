Seaman homer sparks Muskies to regional semifinal win over North

MUSCATINE — Brylee Seaman was determined to get something started for the Class 3A third-ranked Muscatine softball team.

After the Muscatine and Davenport North Wildcats went scoreless through the first inning, the sophomore stepped to the plate and connected on one of the hardest-hit balls of her career to spark the Muskies to a 9-0 win over North in the 5A Region 8 semifinal at Kent-Stein Park in Muscatine.

The home run by the shortstop cleared not only the fence in left center but a couple rows of fans beyond the outfield barrier.

"I knew it was out," said the Muskies No. 5 hitter, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, "I usually don't know, but with that one I felt it. It was good to get us started.

"I think a lot of us put pressure on ourselves. You could see that. But we started to get into the game."

Following that, the Muskies' biggest inning came in the fourth, and the club exploded for six runs on four hits and were further helped by two Wildcat errors.

"This team has been that way," said Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins. "If they get off to a slow start, they can keep their composure and get something going. Brylee gave us a spark with that big home run.

"We struggled at times to string some hits together, but crazy things happen this time of year."

Mia Molina, an eighth-grade right fielder, connected on a two-run triple during the frame and senior center fielder Karly Ricketts drove in one more on a base hit.

Muscatine (34-3) used two pitchers, with Maura Chalupa getting the start and improving to 19-3 on the season with the win. The junior also surpassed 400 career strikeouts in the win and finished with eight on the night in four innings worked before handing duties over to senior Bree Seaman, who added an RBI double at the plate.

"It's nice to know we can count on both of our pitchers to come in and close out an inning," Brylee Seaman said. "We don't have to worry about them, we just have to worry about backing them up and getting back in to hit and score runs."

Despite only three hits all night, North (12-23) worked deep into counts, pushing Chalupa to around 80 pitches while facing only 16 hitters.

But the Muskie offense did plenty to secure the win, including insurance runs in the fifth and sixth, with each Seaman sister driving in one of those.

"We're happy with the win, and we're going to focus on Tuesday," Hopkins said of Muscatine's date with No. 14 Iowa City Liberty in the regional final. "Last year we were expected to (get to state and didn't). These kids don't forget that. There's no doubt that they'll be focused and ready to go. But it's not going to be easy, we're going to have to play a really good ball game to win."