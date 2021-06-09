Sedam single gives Rockridge walk-off win

"I think all of us, we have a connection," Bognar said. "We knew deep down that we'd pull through."

Before the game was suspended on Tuesday due to heavy rain, Rockridge had found itself down 3-1 early after a two-run, second-inning home run by Tremont catcher Jenna Getz. The Turks (15-3) maintained that lead until bottom of the fifth, when Payton Brown scored on a wild pitch and Bognar singled in Olivia Drish just prior to play being stopped.

"I guess it hit me when we started the game that this could be the last one," Bognar said. "It (Tuesday) was a wake-up call, and we knew we'd have to find it in ourselves to come back, especially if we want to make it to state."

When play resumed on Wednesday, the Rockets looked set to add on to their two-run fifth when Lea Kendall walked to load the bases, but McAllister was able to get out of trouble and keep the game tied.

After the Turks left runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, they loaded the bases in the seventh as Rocket freshman hurler Kendra Lewis allowed two singles and a walk.

The next batter, Olivia Avalos, hit a grounder to third baseman Sedam, who threw out McAllister at home. Lewis then got Anna Parn on a groundout.