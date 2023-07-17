Five teams from the Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) are headed to the Iowa softball state tournament, including three in Class 5A to pit the MAC against Des Moines metro competitors.

Four of the teams — Bettendorf, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley — play first-round games Monday. The teams that advance from the quarterfinals Monday will play Wednesday, while teams that lose will compete in consolation bracket starting Tuesday. The fifth MAC team — Davenport Assumption — plays Tuesday, as does a sixth area team — Class 2A Northeast.

To preview Monday's state quarterfinals, here is a capsule look at area teams headed to Fort Dodge:

Class 5A

Bettendorf Coach: Bob Matthys (fifth season) Record: 29-10 Seed/ranking: No. 8 Opponent: First-ranked Ankeny Centennial (33-5) at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17. How they got there: A gritty 8-7 win over Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday, July 11. Freshman Jazzlyn Poole hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the Bulldogs ahead. She went 3-for-4 on the night, her first outing back after a knee injury. State experience: This will be their third trip to Fort Dodge in the past four years, placing fifth in 2021 and seventh the year prior.

Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine will represent the MAC in Class 5A.

Bettendorf is going to state for the third time since head coach Bob Matthys took over coaching in 2019 — losing in the second round of regional playoffs last season after taking a share of the conference title.

Bettendorf is ready to compete Monday, having faced off against tough programs like Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley in nonconference games this season.

"We finally have our entire team; we've been missing at least two players here and there the entire season," he said. "We feel really confident that we're going to compete with Ankeny Centennial, and we'll look to adjust as the game goes on, play loose, play relaxed and play together."

Playing with confidence, he added, will be vital as Bettendorf aims to make a run at state.

Giving a special shoutout to senior leaders Emily Rigdon, Megan Harrison, Breanna Caffery and Navy Clark, Matthys heads to state with a lineup he calls, "stacked."

"Everybody is hitting around .370 or higher," he said, also noting key underclassmen in sophomore Brooklyn Teerlinck and freshman Emma Woltz and Jazzlyn Poole. "We've got a nice blend of youthfulness and senior leadership."

Reflecting on Bettendorf's success since his takeover, Matthys compliments his coaching staff — most of whom played under him during their own softball careers.

"They contribute a lot of things that sometimes I can't," he explained. "They can relate to the girls a bit because it wasn't too much longer ago that they were in the same shoes. … I really delegate a lot to my coaches and allow them to do the job they were brought on to do."

Matthys' daughter, Maddy, is his assistant varsity coach — making his program's third trip to Fort Dodge even more special.

"I'm blessed to be able to share this with with my daughter," he said. "When you can build a program with your daughter and surround yourself with incredible individuals, it's really special."

If the Bulldogs advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, they will play the winner of fourth-seed Southeast Polk (30-9) and fifth-seed West Des Moines Valley (34-8) at 11 a.m.

"We're going to enjoy the experience, and we're going to go give them hell," Matthys said.

Pleasant Valley Coach: Jose Lara (seventh season) Record: 30-9 Seed/ranking: No. 6 Opponent: Third-seed Waukee Northwest (31-11) at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17. How they got there: Defeated Linn-Marr in a 9-0 shutout at the Class 5A regional final on Tuesday. State experience: This year will mark the Spartans’ fourth straight state tournament berth. They fell to Johnston at the regional finals in 2019 after winning the Class 5A state title the prior two years (2018, 2017) and placing second in 2016.

As Pleasant Valley is no stranger to Fort Dodge, head coach Jose Lara plans to execute game by game.

"Obviously, right now, our focus is Waukee Northwest," he said. "Once we're in the game, it's pitch-by-pitch … trying to execute our plan and not let them execute theirs."

Lara takes solace in knowing most of his team has experienced the state tournament before.

"We kind of have a routine, so we just go by that routine," he said. "Every team is a little bit different; this year, I would say the biggest difference is that most of these girls have been there (state) already, so I'm hoping that will give them an edge and the confidence they need to just go out there and focus on playing and having fun."

Some impact players include sophomores Kasey Kane and Kaitlyn Merkel, junior Jessie Clemons and senior Reagan Hassel.

Still, Lara said the reason behind the Spartans' success was "winning as a team."

"This team is just well balanced," he said. "They do such a nice job of playing for each other."

No matter how things shake out in Fort Dodge, Lara wants to congratulate all MAC qualifiers.

"Hopefully, we go out there and represent," he said.

Muscatine Coach: Steve Hopkins (fourth season) Record: 32-6 Seed/ranking: No. 7 Opponent: Second-ranked Ankeny High School (31-6) at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 17. How they got there: A 2-0 win over Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday, July 11. State experience: This year marks the Muskies’ second straight state appearance after finishing third in last year's Class 5A tournament.

According to prior reporting, Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins predicted another strong run this season as the Muskies look to improve upon last year's third-place finish in Class 5A.

Four players in Muscatine's lineup — seniors Becca Haag, Kyleia Salyars and juniors Avery Schroeder and Ysabel Lerma — are hitting between .411 and .541. Meanwhile, senior-freshman duo Maura Chalupa and Skylar Peterson provide solid pitching as the Muskies head to Fort Dodge.

Muscatine won a share of the MAC title last season, clinching third this year — something that could prove useful as the MAC splits the Class 5A bracket with the Central Iowa Metropolitan League.

“The sky is the limit for this team if they want to reach for it," Hopkins said to the Quad-City Times after last year's tournament.

While reporters couldn't reach him ahead of this year's trip to Fort Dodge, last year, Hopkins suspected his team would have a target on their backs come this season.

“You work hard to get the bullseye, but it is even harder work to keep the bullseye,” he said. “Through my years of coaching in that position, the kids have to understand your work ethic has to be strong and you have to approach every game like a state championship game.”

Pending Monday’s outcome, tournament viewers could see a showdown between PV and Muscatine at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Class 4A

North Scott Coach: Holly Hoelting (sixth season) Record: 26-11 Seed/ranking: No. 8 Opponent: First-ranked North Polk (30-4) at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 17. How they got there: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-0 in the Class 4A regional final on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. State experience: The Lancers placed third at last year's Class 4A state tournament. They finished fourth in 2020 and narrowly lost the championship title to Carlisle a year prior.

Also familiar with Fort Dodge, head coach Holly Hoelting hopes to coach North Scott through this year's state run, "inning by inning."

"We're not trying to think about the game as seven innings," she said. "If you win each inning, you win the game. That's kind of the approach we had against Xavier, too."

Tuesday's shutout to advance from regionals spurred confidence for the Lancers, Hoelting said.

"We deserve to be there just as much as any other team," she said. "Right now, we're one of the top eight teams in the state. … Anybody can beat anybody, and we're just going to try to take that approach on Monday."

To Hoelting, the MAC's high-level competition lends itself to postseason prep — and, confidence.

"We always think about how hard our conference is," she said. "So, I'm really just proud of how hard the girls worked in the offseason and how, this year, they've still just stayed (mentally) engaged every week.

Relying heavily on senior pitcher Maddy McDermott, Hoelting cites freshman Adalynn Johnson, junior Sydney Skarich and senior Rylie Robertson as other anchors for the Lancers.

"Then just our outfield in general — it's just been solid," she added. "We're just trying to make sure everybody does their job, at this point. … I think this team can do a lot, so don't underestimate us."

If they beat North Polk on Monday, the Lancers will play the winner of fourth-seed Norwalk (31-9) and fifth-seed Western Dubuque (29-9) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Class 3A

Assumption Coach: Tyler Edwards (first season as head coach) Record: 32-6 Seed/ranking: No. 2 Opponent: Seventh-ranked Saydel (23-6) at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17. How they got there: A 3-2 win over West Burlington-Notre Dame (23-12) at the St. Vincent Center on Tuesday night. State experience: This year marks Assumption’s eighth straight trip to Fort Dodge, having taken home the Class 3A title in four of these trips. Last year, the Knights fell to Mount Vernon in the championship.

First-year head coach Tyler Edwards was happy to continue Assumption's eight-year state tournament run.

This season, the Knights have had some grittier regional battles than prior years — but Edwards doesn't fret.

"I never felt like we were at risk to lose any of those games. I felt like we controlled the games the entire time," he said. "But, I think that gives us an advantage when we get to the state tournament and in those high-pressure situations."

Still, Edwards hopes to, "close out games a little bit better" moving forward.

"I think there's definitely the target on our back," he said of the Knights' historic state tournament presence. "We always see the number one pitcher for every single team we face. … Which, once again, is an advantage to us, right? I think that speaks highly of the program."

Serving as assistant coach last season helped with the transition into former head coach Ron Ferrill's role, Edwards said, despite some differences in coaching styles.

"We kept many of the same things that Ron had in place, and we play the same style of softball," he said. "For me, the biggest asset is having those seniors that I can bounce ideas off of. … I think they weren't quite used to that (collaborative) style."

Edwards cites seniors Jessie Wardlow and Isabella Krogman as the, "spark" behind the team — also noting core seniors Helen Sons and Abby Odean. He calls senior Leah Maro, "one of the best pitchers in the state."

Reflecting on the Knights' successes this season, Edwards thanks assistant coach Allie Timmons — a successful former pitcher for the Knights.

"I definitely couldn't have done it without her," he said. "All of my assistants have been great."

If the Knights advance to the semifinals, they will face the winner of third-seed Dubuque Wahlert (31-8) and sixth-seed Benton Community (28-14) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

How to watch the games

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will livestream all quarterfinal and semifinal games for free on the IGHSAU Digital Network (YouTube channel).

All five championship games will air live and online via Iowa PBS.

Pleasant Valley Spartans host the Muscatine Muskies in the Mississippi Athletic Conference