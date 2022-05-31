 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL | ROCKRIDGE

Senior backstop Bognar the foundation for Rockets' success

  • Updated
032822-qc-spt-orion-rock sball-23.JPG

Bailah Bognar has provided leadership, a strong hitter and defensive presence behind the plate for the Class 2A top-ranked Rockridge softball team this season.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

It goes without saying that every well-built edifice rests upon a strong and sturdy foundation.

That applies to groups of people as well as the world's grandest buildings, and some of the all-time greatest athletic teams are no exception.

In the case of the Rockridge High School softball dynasty, senior catcher Bailah Bognar has become the foundation upon which the Rockets have built an unbroken chain of success that includes four consecutive trips to the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.

"Bailah is definitely one of the top leaders on our team, and she's another one who's tough as nails," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "She's maybe the most intelligent kid we have. She's very motivational to her teammates, a great leader who competes at a higher level."

In Monday's 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional, Bognar not only drove in the game's lone run with a third-inning sacrifice fly, she gave the Rockets a quick spark when R-B tried to threaten in the opening inning.

People are also reading…

After R-B leadoff hitter Lyndsay Regnier singled, Bognar caught her drifting off first base and fired a quick strike to Payton Brown to pick off Regnier. That play gave Rockridge a huge early lift.

"As a catcher, you're the governor of the field. Everyone's looking at you and hearing your voice," Bognar said. "Communicating with the coaches and my teammates, it's a huge leadership role. It's all about trusting the process, and I've tried to perfect my role for my entire high school career.

"I never step down from a challenge — that's something our program has instilled in all of us."

As well as her skills behind the plate, Bognar is also one of the Rockets' top hitters with a .394 average that includes nine doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs.

A varsity starter since her freshman year, she is set to continue her softball career at the Division I level at Illinois State University.

"Having the (COVID) pandemic pushed back the recruiting process, so there was some initial anxiety and uncertainty," said Bognar, who signed her letter of intent with ISU last November. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity, and it's motivated me to be better.

"At the end of the day, I'm preparing for next year and enjoying the season I'm in right now."

These past two seasons, Bognar has formed a tight bond with sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis. The partnership has resulted in 62 of the Rockets' current run of 63 straight victories, with Lewis recording 40 of those wins herself, plus a Class 2A state championship in 2021 and this year's return to the Final Four.

"All of our girls are here to serve each other, and Kendra and Bailah do just that," Nelson said. "Bailah works very well with Kendra, and fires her up."

Now that her high school career is down to its final two games at this weekend's state tournament in Peoria, Bognar is putting the future on hold as she looks to make the most of each and every moment this week will bring.

"It really doesn't feel like the end," she said. "It'll probably hit me later on this summer when I go to college, but right now, I'm definitely savoring this moment. I'm ready to go out with a bang with my teammates this week."

Bailah Bognar.jpg

Bognar
