Senior class leaves imprint on North Scott's program

The finish was undesirable.

The pitching and defense weren’t quite as sharp and the clutch hitting vanished in the past two games. North Scott stranded 11 baserunners against Dallas Center-Grimes.

“We didn’t have the dominance of what we’ve had the past couple of weeks,” Hoelting said. “When we stepped on the field, teams were a little bit scared. When we were dominant in the circle, making nice plays defensively and hitting consistently, teams aren’t as aggressive against us.

“(Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes) were aggressive and it was something we weren’t used to. They both produced in situations that we didn’t.”

Still, the cupboard is far from bare for the Lancers in 2021. Ryann Cheek will anchor the pitching staff with sophomores-to-be Maddy McDermott and Shelby Spears expected to fill the No. 2 spot.

“They’re going to be just fine,” Lee said. “They always figure out what to do. They’ll have a good team next year.”

And Hoelting believes next summer can end in the same place.