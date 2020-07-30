Senior class leaves imprint on North Scott's program

FORT DODGE, Iowa — During the heyday of Dennis Johnson’s coaching tenure, North Scott was a fixture at the state softball tournament. From 1987 through 2003, the Lancers made 11 trips to the Rogers Sports Complex.
But for 15 years, with the exception of one season, the Lancers hit a dry spell.
North Scott’s senior class has helped restore that tradition.
The Lancers placed fourth at the Class 4A state tournament Thursday evening following an 8-4 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes. It was the program’s second consecutive top-four finish, the first time that has happened since 2002-03.
“We always talk about the group before us planting roots,” senior outfielder Rachel Anderson said. “All of the people before us planted the roots and we definitely planted some more.”
North Scott (17-11) graduates four seniors who saw significant playing time in Anderson, Brooke Kilburg, Sam Lee and Drew Lewis.
Anderson has been a five-year starter. Kilburg had a first-team all-conference season. Lee collected seven hits at the state tournament. Lewis has filled in admirably as the team’s No. 2 pitcher.
“This class is really strong off the field as well,” coach Holly Hoelting said. “That played a really big role. The last couple of years was icing on the cake. All the work they’ve put in since they were playing together at age 8, they got to go to the state tournament twice.”
The finish was undesirable.
The pitching and defense weren’t quite as sharp and the clutch hitting vanished in the past two games. North Scott stranded 11 baserunners against Dallas Center-Grimes.
“We didn’t have the dominance of what we’ve had the past couple of weeks,” Hoelting said. “When we stepped on the field, teams were a little bit scared. When we were dominant in the circle, making nice plays defensively and hitting consistently, teams aren’t as aggressive against us.
“(Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes) were aggressive and it was something we weren’t used to. They both produced in situations that we didn’t.”
Still, the cupboard is far from bare for the Lancers in 2021. Ryann Cheek will anchor the pitching staff with sophomores-to-be Maddy McDermott and Shelby Spears expected to fill the No. 2 spot.
“They’re going to be just fine,” Lee said. “They always figure out what to do. They’ll have a good team next year.”
And Hoelting believes next summer can end in the same place.
“Thanks to our seniors, it is now what we expect,” Hoelting said. “We want to get here, we deserve to be here, and the junior class is really buying into it. I think it will spiral from there.
“I think Lancer softball is going to get back to where it was 20 years ago when Denny Johnson was here, a solid program and people knew who they were every year.”
