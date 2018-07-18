FORT DODGE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley have waged some pretty good tussles on the softball diamond the past few years.
Through four innings Wednesday night, it appeared the two schools were on track for another down-to-the-wire contest.
Then in a span of 15 minutes, a nail-biter turned into a lopsided affair.
Top-ranked PV exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break free from fifth-ranked Valley for a 9-4 Class 5A semifinal win at the Rogers Sports Complex.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game, but I also knew there was an opportunity there we could open it up," PV coach Jose Lara said. "We knew if we got on the way we can get on, we could break it open."
The Spartans, in the state final for a third consecutive year, meet third-ranked Indianola (36-3) in the championship game at 8 p.m. Friday.
"It takes my breath away," junior Carli Spelhaug said. "I'm kind of speechless how lucky and fortunate we are. We love each other and have so much fun together.
"We're back and hopefully we can get the job done Friday."
PV and Valley split games during the regular season, both decided by a run. The Spartans needed extra innings to beat the Tigers in last year's quarterfinal.
Coach Lara's team turned a 2-1 lead into an eight-run cushion with the fifth-inning onslaught.
PV (35-7) sent 11 hitters to the plate, fueled by an error to start the frame and then five hits.
Ellie Spelhaug had an RBI triple while Bell Luebken, Peggy Klingler, Jessi Meyer and Carli Spelhaug all had hits in the inning.
Klingler finished 3-for-4 with a home run.
Carli Spelhaug was on base all four times and knocked in four runs. She led off PV's first with a mammoth home run that landed in the parking lot. The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year also smacked a three-run double in the fifth.
"Carli was on fire," Valley coach Tom Bakey said. "We couldn't get her out. She was terrific tonight. The last couple of years here at the state tournament, she's hurt us a lot with getting them going early. She swings the bat very well."
The Spartans finished with 11 hits. The bottom half of PV's lineup had its most productive game of the postseason, delivering six hits and knocking in four runs.
"Tonight we showed we can hit more," Meyer said. "We're improving and way better than we've been in recent games. The bottom can hit, we just haven't showed it as much."
PV wiggled out of some situations.
Valley (32-10) had the bases loaded in the opening inning, but Ellie Spelhaug registered a strikeout to get out of it unscathed.
Then in the third, the Tigers scored a run and nearly tied the game, but Meyer made a diving catch along the line in right field to prevent a run.
"That's probably the best catch I've ever done," Meyer said.
All her teammates rushed toward her after the grab.
"A diving catch like that just boosts everyone up," Carli Spelhaug said.
After wasting scoring chances in the third and fourth innings, PV delivered the knockout punch against Valley ace Claire Stalzer in the fifth.
"PV came in and swung the bats really, really well," Bakey said.
Klingler, who led off the second inning with a homer, said the Spartans were dialed in and prepared for what Stalzer was going to throw.
"We wanted to have the feeling again from last year," she said.
The Spartans are one win from becoming the first school in the largest classification to repeat since Valley in 2007-08.
"Our kids weren't as nervous as they were in the first game here," coach Lara said. "They were loose and like, 'Let's go do this.' They were pumping me up."