GENESEO — Postponed from the day before, Wednesday's Western Big 6 softball matchup between Geneseo and United Township also ended up switching sites.

Due to field conditions and a power issue at the Panthers' diamond in East Moline, the game was switched to the J.F. Edwards Complex. In return, UT will host Geneseo in the teams' Apr. 27 rematch.

The Panthers still seemed at home early with a three-run first inning, but a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the second turned the tide for the Leafs as they battled to an 11-6 victory to remain perfect in the conference.

"Our offense has been clicking quite well, except for one little snag," Geneseo coach Bob Pettit said, referring to his club's 6-2 loss to Rock Falls a week ago. "We'll keep getting better as time goes on."

At the outset of Wednesday's contest, United Township (3-3, 2-1 WB6) looked to be the ones to maintain a perfect Western Big 6 start as a two-run single by Sam Verstraete (2-for-3) and an Addie Griffith RBI base hit got the Panthers going early.

However, an opportunity for even more runs in its first time through the order slipped through the Panthers' fingers.

"We had the bases loaded with nobody out, so we could've gotten more out of that inning," said UT coach John Alonzo. "It was a good start, but then we didn't score again until the third inning."

In the interim, Geneseo (8-1, 3-0) got one of those runs back in the home half of the first inning before the bats broke out big in the bottom of the second.

A double by Madi Scott (4-for-4) opened the frame, with her scoring on a Jaelyn Lambin single to make it a one-run game. A few batters later, junior catcher Sidney Spindel delivered the key blow with a three-run home run to put the hosts up for good.

"When we came in (after the top of the first), we talked about firing the bats up and bringing our energy back up," said Spindel (2-for-4). "We were definitely passing the bat in the second inning."

Before the Leafs' big inning was through, Scott would bat a second time and deliver an RBI single. Walks and errors also helped fuel the fire for Geneseo.

"I think in the first inning, it was a little more difficult to adjust," said Scott. "Our bats came alive after that first inning, and our defense also picked up a bit."

United Township kept battling, closing the gap to 8-6 on a three-run homer by sophomore left fielder Tiana Casas in the top of the third.

After that, however, the duo of Bomleny and Talisa Thomas were able to keep the Panthers from adding on. In addition to going 3-for-4, Bomleny Thomas worked five innings to improve to 7-1, with Talisa Thomas finishing for her second save.

"We stranded a lot of runners (six), but to get back into it and start hitting well, it was a good night offensively," said Pettit. "After the first, we played better defense, but it was definitely an offensive game. We have to be better prepared, but we'll get better at doing that.

"The win is what counts, and what matters is how we responded and responded well."

For his part, Alonzo was pleased with the relief pitching of Verstraete. Taking the ball from starter Emily Stevens, Verstraete worked a pair of scoreless innings to keep it close before Geneseo added three more runs in the fifth and sixth.

"I thought both our pitchers did a pretty good job. They're both young, and they'll get better as we go along," said Alonzo, whose club returns to Big 6 action Thursday afternoon when it hosts Sterling.

"Geneseo is a good team, and they swung the bats really well today. But we still competed, and I'm pleased with that."