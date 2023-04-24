With a young, senior-free roster, United Township softball coach John Alonzo has talked of his squad trying to build character.

On Monday, the Panthers took a great leap in that regard when they welcomed a solid Mercer County club to the UTHS diamond in East Moline.

UT had to overcome three deficits throughout the course of the game, including the seventh and final inning when it scored twice to pull out a 7-6 victory over the Golden Eagles.

"We came back and battled today," said Alonzo, whose 10-7 club has now won seven of its last nine games. "I think we've got everyone in the right spots now.

"They just need more innings now, to continue to build."

With the score tied, sophomore Sam Verstraete came through with a double to score Addie Griffith with the winning run. She went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and also pitched the final two innings in relief of starter Emily Stevens to earn the win.

"I feel like the hitting was contagious for us again," Verstraete said, "and our dugout was helping to cheer us up. I knew that no matter what, we had the top of our lineup at bat, and I knew they had my back."

MerCo (12-3) regained the lead at 6-5 when senior shortstop Madi Frieden (3-for-4) belted a solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh. It was the third time the Golden Eagles had taken the lead.

"We talked about attacking, and I told Madi to go up there and get a pitch, and she did a good job," said MerCo coach Dustin Murray. "They hit the ball well, but I thought we did too."

However, the Eagles' hopes for the non-conference win took a hit when reliever Hallie Schreurs hit Miah Berhenke with a pitch to lead off the home half of the seventh.

Griffith then singled, and an error on the play enabled Berhenke to reach third. From there, she scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

"Unfortunately, you can't hit the lead-off batter," Murray said. "That usually comes back to hurt you."

While pleased to get the game-winning hit, especially after surrendering Frieden's home run, Verstraete felt that if she was unable to come through, one of her teammates else would pick up the slack for the Panthers.

"Even if I didn't drive in the run," she said, "someone else would."

The tone for the game was set in the first inning when Mercer County scored first on an RBI groundout by Riley King (2-for-4), but saw the Panthers go up 2-1 on back-to-back RBI doubles by Griffith and Verstraete.

The Eagles tied it in the top of the second when Gabby McPeek doubled and scored on a Madi Campbell-Baker single, but UT retook the lead at 3-2 on a Kloey Miner RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the top of the fifth, MerCo used a one-out rally to plate three runs and go up 5-3. After back-to-back singles by King and Frieden, McPeek (2-for-4) belted a two-run double to put her club up one. Campbell-Baker (3-for-4) then singled in McPeek.

Again, UT responded by scoring twice in the home half of the fifth to tie the game. Kaylie Pena (2-for-4) legged out an infield single on a close call at first base, and later scored on an error before a Griffith RBI groundout scored Berhenke with the tying run.

"The coaches always tell us that we need to attack the pitches ad go after what we want," said Griffith (2-for-4). "I always go after the first pitch. That's my best."

For the Golden Eagles, Monday's loss needs to be put in the past quickly as they have Lincoln Trail Conference games with Stark County and Ridgewood looming on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We've got to push through this, and we've got to have a short memory," said Murray. "We've got a long week ahead of us."