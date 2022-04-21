Seventh-inning run lifts Ridgewood past MerCo

ALPHA — Thirteen proved to be Mya Brown's lucky number Thursday, and that luck spread to her Ridgewood softball teammates.

The Spartans' sophomore pitching ace was dealing on a warm and sunny afternoon, allowing just three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.

But it was not until the bottom of the seventh inning that Ridgewood got a lucky break against Mercer County sophomore hurler Hallie Schreurs, with a two-out error giving the Spartans a thrilling 1-0 victory.

"I just had to pitch to contact and let my defense do what I know they can do," Brown (4-1) said of her six-inning scoreless duel with the Golden Eagles' Schreurs (1-2), who scattered seven hits and allowed one walk with four strikeouts.

"I wanted very much to win, and I just tried to do my job."

In the last of the seventh, Clara Franks singled with one out. With two outs, Becca Lindsey (2-for-3) kept the inning going with a base hit to bring up Hallica Warren-Anderson, who was 0-for-3 up to that point.

Warren-Anderson's high pop fly into shallow right field was mishandled, allowing Franks to race home from second base with the winning run.

"I was hoping for the best and running as fast as I could," said Franks (2-for-4). "It was exciting."

One person who felt the same level of excitement was Brown.

"I was so excited," she said. "I don't think I've ever jumped that high."

Before breaking through in the final inning, the Spartans had left runners on second and third in the first, then wasted doubles by Alexia Yarbrough and Lindsey in the second and third innings, respectively.

In the last of the sixth, the hosts loaded the bases with one out, but Schreurs rose to the occasion and retired the next two batters. Gabby Dean hit a shot deep to right field that MerCo's Sydney Lamkin gloved for the third out.

"(Schreurs) threw a heckuva game," said Ridgewood coach Renae Leander. "Our hits just weren't falling when we needed them to. Our defense was errorless, which is something we've been struggling with the last few games."

Thursday's outcome was a sharp contrast to the teams' first meeting this past Tuesday, a 10-7 Ridgewood victory at Apollo Diamond in Aledo. But for the Spartans, the results were the same.

Now 6-1 in the Lincoln Trail Conference, Ridgewood (9-2 overall) trails only league leader Biggsville West Central (13-4, 8-0). The Spartans and the Heat meet in a May 12 doubleheader at Stronghurst to close the regular season.

Meantime, Mercer County (5-7) fell further behind in the conference race. Sitting unbeaten in the LTC and in second place entering the week, the Golden Eagles are now in third place, just a game up on Abingdon-Avon (6-6, 3-3).

"I really thought we had this one. It was tough," said MerCo coach Morgan Weeks. "Hallie pitched wonderfully. If we could've gotten out of the seventh inning, we could've pulled this one out."

The Eagles' best scoring opportunities against Brown came in the first and fourth innings courtesy of doubles by junior shortstop Madi Frieden (2-for-3).

In the top of the fourth, Riley King's sacrifice bunt had Frieden on third with one out, but Brown put out the fire. That triggered a closing stretch in which Brown retired 12 of the final 13 batters she faced.

"We just have to put this behind us," Weeks said of her club's two losses this week, "and play like we know how."

