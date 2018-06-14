ELDRIDGE — The North Scott softball team needed a pick-me-up after getting blasted by Davenport West in the opening game of the teams' Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader on Thursday night.
The Lancers found it in junior pitcher Ashlynn Shannon.
Shannon kept the visiting Falcons off-balance and pitched her way out of two late-game situations to help the hosts gain a split with a 5-2 victory in the nightcap after dropping the opener to West, 11-3.
Shannon scattered six hits and allowed just the two earned runs to help the Lancers even their mark at 6-6 in the conference. The Falcons (13-8) leave Eldridge with the same MAC record.
North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said it was a good effort from Shannon against a tough West lineup.
"It's good to know that, confidence-wise, you can always put her on the mound and she is going to do fine," she said. "You know that she is going to stay calm in tough situations."
One of those situations came in the fifth inning of Game 2 when the Falcons loaded the bases with one out and had the top of the order waiting to to put a dent in a 5-1 lead for the home team. But Shannon bore down and struck out West leadoff hitter Jayme Finn and got the next hitter, Courtney Harris, to ground into a fielder's choice at third.
West made noise again in the seventh inning, plating one run to make it 5-2 when Emma Lee scored on a fielder's choice. The Falcons again had runners on first and second with one out, but Shannon fanned Kaitlyn Powell and got dangerous No. 3 hitter, Abby Akins, to ground into a game-ending fielder's choice at third.
"We practice those kind of situations with our pitchers. We make sure they know 'Hey, it's a full-count' and we need you to throw a good pitch," Hoelting said. "When our pitchers are able to paint the corners (of the plate), West couldn't hit it as hard, and Ashlynn did a good job of keeping them off balance all game."
The Lancers got the offense they needed in the fourth inning behind a three-run home from Shelby Schmidt and when Brooke Kilburg scored on a West fielding error. Shannon also later scored in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 5-1. The Falcons got their RBI in the second game from a base hit by Katie Simmons.
While Shannon was successful in the second game, the Falcons were able to take advantage of North Scott pitching in Game 1. The visitors pounded out 11 hits and got a solo home run from winning pitcher Kaylie Caldwell and a three-run double from Atkins. Lee also drove in two runs for West in the opener.
Caldwell stepped in for Falcons starting pitcher Erica Ralfs, who had control issues in the first inning which led to two runs by the Lancers. The West freshman stopped the bleeding by pitching six-plus innings to get the victory. She allowed four hits while striking out five.
"If Kaylie did not show up in that first inning, we probably would have got smoked both times," Falcons coach Jake Schumann said of his pitcher's performance. "So great job by her. She threw strikes and worked ahead, and any time you can keep hitters off balance, you are going to be successful."
Abby Moeller had a solo home run for North Scott in the opener while teammates Ryann Cheek and Taylor Robertson had RBI walks.