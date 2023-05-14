SHERRARD — Going into this week's Illinois Class 2A softball postseason, the Sherrard Tigers are hitting their peak at the perfect time.

A month-long surge highlighted by winning seven of its last eight games in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division enabled Sherrard (18-9) to overtake Riverdale and finish second in conference play at 9-3.

Splitting a pair of games with the third-place Rams (20-7, 8-4 TRAC West) in the last week of April wound up being the difference for the Tigers. After falling 18-8 on Apr. 24, Sherrard came back three days later to edge Riverdale 4-2.

Now, head coach Mike Barnett hopes his club can maintain its momentum when it heads to Prophetstown High School Tuesday afternoon for its regional opener. The second-seeded Tigers await the winner of Monday's first-round tilt between No. 10 Alleman (3-16) and No. 9 Orion (7-23).

"I think that as of late, we've been playing pretty well," Barnett said. "As long as we can maintain that, I like our chances in the regional. At the same time, we've told the girls that this is the postseason, and if you lose, you're done.

"We've seen all the other teams in our regional. They know us, and we know them."

While senior veterans such as second baseman Teagan Nees (.440, 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs, 46 runs, 15 steals) and outfielder Ashley Russell (.360, six doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs) have done their part to boost the Tigers, several younger talents have stepped to the forefront.

Chief among those is sophomore pitcher/utility player Savanah Hauger. In addition to posting an 8-3 record, Hauger is Sherrard's leading hitter with a .511 average to go with eight doubles and 41 RBIs.

Another sophomore, shortstop Nadia Anderson, has developed into a key player both in the field and at the plate. She is hitting .489 with 10 doubles, eight homers, four triples, 37 RBIs and 35 runs.

"We feel like Savanah at the plate and on the mound and Nadia at the plate have been stepped it up, and Nadia has done well for us defensively," said Barnett.

Although the focus now is squarely on Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal matchup against either the Pioneers or the Chargers, Barnett feels that if his squad keeps playing the way it has been, Sherrard's first regional title since 2016 is well within reach.

"We're hoping to keep playing well and move on; we just need to play like we know we can," he said. "The girls' heads are in the right place, and if we keep playing like we have, we'll be okay."