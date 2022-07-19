Small ball, singles power Knights into semis for seventh straight season

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Assumption High School’s softball team trailed for the first time in the postseason Tuesday. The deficit lasted less than 10 minutes.

Class 3A second-ranked Assumption retaliated with four- and five-run outbursts to breeze past unranked Ballard 12-2 in six innings in a state quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“We all just got an adrenaline rush we wanted to pick up Bella (Nigey), stay composed and fight hard,” outfielder Jessie Wardlow said. “I know I was a little angry, so we all took it out on the field and the ball.”

Assumption’s depth and small ball overwhelmed Ballard, which had played 24 state-ranked opponents this season and knocked off West Liberty in a regional final.

Every player in the Knights’ lineup contributed at least one hit. And all but one of Assumption’s 12 hits were singles. Coach Ron Ferrill’s team stole three bases, forced Ballard into a half-dozen errors and frequently took extra bases off bunts to thwart the Bombers.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to adjust your game plan to what they’re giving you,” Ferrill said. “They did a good job of keeping us off balance so we went to small ball.

“We knew coming in we could take advantage of that, but I didn’t anticipate having to use it that much. Once they showed they couldn’t stop it, we just kept going back to the well.”

Into the state semifinals for the seventh consecutive season, Assumption (35-8) gets third-ranked Williamsburg at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Raiders have reeled off 12 consecutive wins, including victories over Muscatine, West Des Moines Valley and Pleasant Valley in that span.

“Williamsburg is the hottest team in the state,” Ferrill said. “We’re going to have to bring our best ball. We’ll go back tonight and put together a little bit of a scouting report.

“You could argue they’re the best team in the state at this moment.”

Assumption quickly erased its first hole of the postseason.

Jocelyn Hobbs lined a two-run homer over the fence in left field to give the Bombers (16-21) a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

The Knights pounced immediately in the bottom half.

No. 9 hitter Emily Yattoni singled and Wardlow walked. Abby Odean had a run-scoring single, her first of two hits, to even the game. Wardlow also scored on the play as the ball skirted past the center fielder.

A sacrifice bunt from Helen Sons, coupled with an error, and then a sacrifice fly from Maddie Loken led to two more runs.

“It meant a lot to me that my team had my back like that,” Nigey said. “Going down the lineup and seeing our stats, you wouldn’t think we would lay down a lot of bunts in that kind of situation.

“Knowing the defense we were up against, we could do our damage bunting.”

Ballard's defense was left in some precarious positions and couldn't adjust.

“With small ball a lot of times, mistakes are easily caused,” Wardlow said. “When we’re repetitively bunting and doing that, our speed freaks teams out when we’re halfway down the line before they even get the ball.”

The Knights poured it on in the fourth with five two-run outs.

Wardlow, Odean and Sydney Roe generated run-scoring singles. Loken produced the Knights’ only extra-base hit of the game with a RBI triple.

“We just had to really communicate on what we were doing,” Odean said. “Our energy wasn’t really there at the start, but once we started getting some hits, we got it right back.”

Wardlow, Odean and Roe each finished with two hits. Roe knocked in three runs, including a two-run single to end the game by run rule.

Nigey worked five innings to record her 23rd win in 26 decisions this season. Leah Maro pitched a scoreless sixth.

For the seventh straight year, Assumption will play a maximum three games at the state tournament.

“For this team to carry on the legacy of years before, it is so amazing,” Nigey said. “Being a senior with this team has been so impactful and exciting.”