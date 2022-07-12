SOFTBALL: McDermott manhandles Maquoketa as North Scott heads back to state tourney

ELDRIDGE – North Scott High School softball pitcher Maddy McDermott made quick work of Maquoketa on Tuesday night.

In a crisp 70 minutes, the Lancers junior allowed only one hit to help lead North Scott back to the Class 4A state tournament with a 5-0 win over the Cardinals in a regional final at North Scott High School.

The seventh-seeded Lancers (28-10) play second-seeded ADM (32-4) at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Fort Dodge.

McDermott struck out nine and allowed only a third-inning single to Maquoketa’s Malisha Robert in the complete-game victory.

“We have been really good at handling pitchers like (McDermott) all season but she just came out and was better than us today,” Cardinals coach Lance Richardson said. “We knew that she was their top (pitcher) all season and she proved it.”

McDermott was in rhythm right from the beginning, barely waiting to throw her next pitch after getting the ball back from her catcher Teagan Kelley. The Cardinals could never break up that tempo.

“Everything was working from the beginning, I felt like I was in the zone and ready to go,” McDermott said. “All the movement (on my pitches) was really good. Working around the zone was really important to me.”

McDermott recorded all of her strikeouts swinging as the Cardinals (24-17) had a hard time, in particular, laying off pitches up in the zone. McDermott had a run over the fourth and fifth innings when she struck out five consecutive batters – all on high pitches.

“Once you are able to get ahead of hitters, that high pitch is really hard for hitters to lay off of and Maddy took advantage of that,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “This was a big game and Maddy has not had to (perform) with that much pressure on her. But you can’t get much better than what she did.”

The hosts did McDermott a favor in the first inning by getting out to a 2-0 lead. An infield single by Carley Bredar and a walk to McDermott got things going for the Lancers.

After Adalynn Johnson's groundout moved the runners to second and third, Sydney Skarich lined a single back up the middle to chase home Bredar and McDermott – and also took the pressure off McDermott.

“I was kind of looking (for a high pitch) but she missed over the middle and I was able to get a good swing on it,” Skarich said. “We always talk about scoring runs early to put pressure on the other team and give our team some confidence.”

McDermott took it from there, getting seven groundballs and five flyouts to complement her strikeouts.

Shelby Spears had an RBI squeeze bunt in the fifth and Johnson tacked on a two-run single in the sixth to finish the scoring for the Lancers, who head back to the state tournament after getting there in 2020.

“It’s everything and something we have worked hard for all season,” Skarich said of the state trip. “It’s one of the main goals we’ve worked toward, so to accomplish that, is tremendous.”

As for the Cardinals, this was the most wins in a season since 2010, according to Richardson. That was also the last year Maquoketa made the state tournament.

Although the Cardinals lose three key seniors in Jenna Wiebenga, Tenley Cavanah and Robert, Richardson said he likes where the program is going.

“This is my first year but the kids really worked hard and we are moving in that direction (like the 2010 state team),” Richardson said. “If we can continue to improve, we can be right back in this same spot next season.”

North Scott 5, Maquoketa 0

Maquoketa 000 000 0 - 0 1 0

North Scott 200 012 X - 5 11 0

Pitcher/catcher – Maquoketa: Carley Cavanagh, Jenna Wiebenga (5)/Clare Hackman. North Scott: Maddy McDermott/Teagan Kelley.

WP: McDermott. LP: Cavanagh. Two or more hits – North Scott: Carley Bredar 3-4, Sydney Skarich 3-4, McKinley Toohey 2-4, Adalynn Johnson 2-4. RBI – North Scott: Skarich 2, Johnson 2, Shelby Spears.

Records – Maquoketa 24-17, North Scott 28-10.