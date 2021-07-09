Souhrada homer lifts Wilton past Durant

WILTON, Iowa — Peyton Souhrada was certain about two things Friday night.
The Wilton outfielder knew the top-ranked Beavers would have a hard-fought battle in an Iowa Class 2A softball regional semifinal match-up with Durant.
She also knew when she made contact in the bottom of the third inning that the ball was leaving the ballpark.
"I knew it right way. It felt that good off the bat," Souhrada said. "We knew we were going have to score some runs and everybody came ready to go because we knew Durant would fight until the end."
Ultimately, Souhrada’s two-run home run proved to be the difference in Wilton’s 3-2 victory over Durant, a win which moves the Beavers into a 7 p.m. regional final Monday at home against Northeast.
"I told the team after the game at this time of year, finding a way to score one more run than the other team is really all that matters," Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said. "We got that done."
The Beavers got that done with their work in one inning.
Durant pitcher Shannon Head limited Wilton to five hits, but four came during the deciding third inning and erased a 1-0 lead the Wildcats had taken in the top of the second.
"We feel like we have a pretty solid lineup one through nine, but we have three tough outs in the 3-4-5 spots (in Souhrada, Payton Ganzer and Chloe Wells) so we’ve been able to bunch some things together like we did in the third," Denkman said.
Alexis Walker scored the tying run after opening the third with a single to left for Wilton. She stole second and advanced when Charlotte Brown dropped a bunt single down the first base line.
A sacrifice fly to right by Taylor Drayfahl brought Walker home, and following Emily Coss’ line out to Head, Souhrada took an inside pitch and belted it over the fence just inside the foul pole in right.
"The ball was starting to curve a bit, but it stayed fair. It’s hard to describe that feeling," Souhrada said. "We had a lot of big hits that inning."
It was the one thing that Durant coach Aubrey Bland feared the most.
"One inning. That’s been the difference for us a lot this season and it was tonight," Bland said. "We came here ready to compete and I felt we had a great chance to win this game, but the one inning made a difference."
The Wildcats, who had played the Beavers to one-run and three-run games in conference on May 24, finished with just six hits off of Wilton pitchers Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock but made their intentions known early.
Izzy DeLong sent a ball into the teeth of a stout wind with one out in the second inning, driving a double off of the fence in left.
Hannah Peel followed by dropping a bunt in front of the plate, reaching first safely, and when the ball skipped past the bag DeLong raced home to give Durant an early 1-0 lead.
After Wilton opened its 3-1 lead in the third, the Wildcats (16-20) pulled within 3-2 when Avery Paper scored after beating out a bunt single, taking second on a wild pitch and advancing on a Halle Collier single before scoring as Head reached on an error.
Durant had the tying run reach third base when Dayna Maiers went from first to third on a sacrifice bunt by Peel after reaching on a leadoff walk in the seventh.
Maiers broke toward home when Collier followed with a sharply-hit ball to third and was thrown out at the plate.
“We had our chances, and with a young team — while we lose three great seniors — I think this experience is something that will help the players we have coming back," Bland said. "We’re close."
Wilton (27-3) has already seen its next opponent this season, beating Northeast (26-13) by an 8-7 score on June 8. The Rebels reached the regional final with an 11-4 win over Cascade on Friday.
"We know they can hit the ball, have a good offensive team," Denkman said. "It’s another game where we will have to be ready to go."