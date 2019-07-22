062619-qct-spt-pv-bett-soft-009

Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug rounds third base after hitting a home run against Bettendorf earlier this season. Spelhaug was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year for a second straight season. 

 Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com

Pleasant Valley second baseman Carli Spelhaug was voted the Mississippi Athletic Conference's softball player of the year for a second straight season Monday.

Spelhaug, a five-year starter and off to play at Iowa State this fall, led the Class 5A 10th-ranked Spartans to a 27-win season and a regional final.

She batted .508 with 12 doubles, 7 home runs and 42 RBIs along with scoring 57 runs and swiping 20 bases. She struck out only three times in 130 at-bats and had a slugging percentage near .800.

In league play, Spelhaug hit a conference-best .607. 

PV had a league-best four players chosen to the top team. Outfielder Emily Wood, shortstop Bell Luebken and pitcher/infielder Sophia Lindquist joined Spelhaug on the first team. 

MAC champion and 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption had three on the 18-player first team with pitcher Allie Timmons, first baseman Grace Jevyak and outfielder Lea Nelson. 

Second-place Muscatine also had three first-team selections in pitcher Carrie Nelson, catcher Kaylie Reynolds and outfielder Rylie Moss. 

State qualifier North Scott had two on the first team with pitcher Ryann Cheek and outfielder Sam Lee as did Bettendorf with infielder Anna Forari and pitcher Sophia Del Vecchio. 

Davenport North's Yanna Roberts, Davenport Central's Bre Shorter, Davenport West's Erica Ralfs and Burlington's Makaylin Powers comprise the rest of the first team. 

Steve Hopkins, in his first year at Muscatine, was named the MAC's coach of the year. Hopkins led the Muskies to a 31-win season and a No. 7 final ranking in 5A. 

All-MAC teams

First team

Pitchers -- Carrie Nelson, sr., Muscatine; Ryann Cheek, so., North Scott; Allie Timmons, sr., Assumption

Catcher -- Kaylie Reynolds, sr., Muscatine

First base -- Grace Jevyak, jr., Assumption

Second base -- Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley

Shortstop -- Bell Luebken, jr., Pleasant Valley

Third base -- Bre Shorter, jr., Davenport Central

Outfield -- Makaylin Powers, sr., Burlington; Emily Wood, so., Pleasant Valley; Lea Nelson, sr., Assumption; Yanna Roberts, so., Davenport North; Rylie Moss, so., Muscatine

Utility -- Sophia Lindquist, so., Pleasant Valley; Sam Lee, jr., North Scott; Sophia Del Vecchio, so., Bettendorf; Anna Forari, sr., Bettendorf; Erica Ralfs, sr., Davenport West 

Second team

Pitchers -- Adessa Brandenburg, so., Burlington; Ashlynn Shannon, sr., North Scott; Christin Hartman, jr., Pleasant Valley

Catcher -- Anna Wohlers, so., Assumption

First base -- Carly Lundry, jr., Pleasant Valley

Second base -- Olivia Wardlow, so., Assumption

Shortstop -- Nicole Yoder, sr., Assumption

Third base -- Alexis Mulvehill, jr., Bettendorf

Outfield -- Jessi Meyer, so., Pleasant Valley; Brooke Kilburg, jr., North Scott; Olivia Harmon, so., Muscatine; Erin Puck, sr., Davenport Central

Utility -- Peggy Klingler, jr., Pleasant Valley; Bryanna Mehaffy, jr., Burlington; Breanna Newton, jr., Bettendorf; Molly Freeman, jr., Davenport North

Honorable mention

Assumption -- Carlie Sammon, jr.; Emma Johnson, sr.; Eryn Ackerman, sr.

Bettendorf -- Emma Dennison, jr.; Maggie Erpelding, jr.; Olivia Anderson, fr.

Burlington -- Alivia Fawcett, sr.; Lydia Allen-Barnes, jr.; Carley McGinity, so.

Clinton -- Macy Mulholland, sr.

Davenport Central -- Destiny Van Hecke, sr.; Megan Fellner, sr.; Lauren Pearson, sr.

Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, so.; Ivy Wilmington, so.; Hannah Healey, jr.

Davenport West -- Abby Smith, fr.; Emma Lee, sr.; Kaylie Caldwell, so. 

Muscatine -- Haley Jarrett, sr.; Kate Nelson, sr.; Kaylynn Salyars, so. 

North Scott -- Taylor Robertson, so.; Rachel Anderson, jr.; Abby Moeller, sr.

Pleasant Valley -- Kaitlyn Drish, so.; Olivia Syverud, 8th; Reagan Hassel, 8th

Player of the year: Carli Spelhaug (PV)

Coach of the year: Steve Hopkins (Muscatine)

