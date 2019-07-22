Pleasant Valley second baseman Carli Spelhaug was voted the Mississippi Athletic Conference's softball player of the year for a second straight season Monday.
Spelhaug, a five-year starter and off to play at Iowa State this fall, led the Class 5A 10th-ranked Spartans to a 27-win season and a regional final.
She batted .508 with 12 doubles, 7 home runs and 42 RBIs along with scoring 57 runs and swiping 20 bases. She struck out only three times in 130 at-bats and had a slugging percentage near .800.
In league play, Spelhaug hit a conference-best .607.
PV had a league-best four players chosen to the top team. Outfielder Emily Wood, shortstop Bell Luebken and pitcher/infielder Sophia Lindquist joined Spelhaug on the first team.
MAC champion and 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption had three on the 18-player first team with pitcher Allie Timmons, first baseman Grace Jevyak and outfielder Lea Nelson.
Second-place Muscatine also had three first-team selections in pitcher Carrie Nelson, catcher Kaylie Reynolds and outfielder Rylie Moss.
State qualifier North Scott had two on the first team with pitcher Ryann Cheek and outfielder Sam Lee as did Bettendorf with infielder Anna Forari and pitcher Sophia Del Vecchio.
Davenport North's Yanna Roberts, Davenport Central's Bre Shorter, Davenport West's Erica Ralfs and Burlington's Makaylin Powers comprise the rest of the first team.
Steve Hopkins, in his first year at Muscatine, was named the MAC's coach of the year. Hopkins led the Muskies to a 31-win season and a No. 7 final ranking in 5A.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Carrie Nelson, sr., Muscatine; Ryann Cheek, so., North Scott; Allie Timmons, sr., Assumption
Catcher -- Kaylie Reynolds, sr., Muscatine
First base -- Grace Jevyak, jr., Assumption
Second base -- Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley
Shortstop -- Bell Luebken, jr., Pleasant Valley
Third base -- Bre Shorter, jr., Davenport Central
Outfield -- Makaylin Powers, sr., Burlington; Emily Wood, so., Pleasant Valley; Lea Nelson, sr., Assumption; Yanna Roberts, so., Davenport North; Rylie Moss, so., Muscatine
Utility -- Sophia Lindquist, so., Pleasant Valley; Sam Lee, jr., North Scott; Sophia Del Vecchio, so., Bettendorf; Anna Forari, sr., Bettendorf; Erica Ralfs, sr., Davenport West
Second team
Pitchers -- Adessa Brandenburg, so., Burlington; Ashlynn Shannon, sr., North Scott; Christin Hartman, jr., Pleasant Valley
Catcher -- Anna Wohlers, so., Assumption
First base -- Carly Lundry, jr., Pleasant Valley
Second base -- Olivia Wardlow, so., Assumption
Shortstop -- Nicole Yoder, sr., Assumption
Third base -- Alexis Mulvehill, jr., Bettendorf
Outfield -- Jessi Meyer, so., Pleasant Valley; Brooke Kilburg, jr., North Scott; Olivia Harmon, so., Muscatine; Erin Puck, sr., Davenport Central
Utility -- Peggy Klingler, jr., Pleasant Valley; Bryanna Mehaffy, jr., Burlington; Breanna Newton, jr., Bettendorf; Molly Freeman, jr., Davenport North
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Carlie Sammon, jr.; Emma Johnson, sr.; Eryn Ackerman, sr.
Bettendorf -- Emma Dennison, jr.; Maggie Erpelding, jr.; Olivia Anderson, fr.
Burlington -- Alivia Fawcett, sr.; Lydia Allen-Barnes, jr.; Carley McGinity, so.
Clinton -- Macy Mulholland, sr.
Davenport Central -- Destiny Van Hecke, sr.; Megan Fellner, sr.; Lauren Pearson, sr.
Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, so.; Ivy Wilmington, so.; Hannah Healey, jr.
Davenport West -- Abby Smith, fr.; Emma Lee, sr.; Kaylie Caldwell, so.
Muscatine -- Haley Jarrett, sr.; Kate Nelson, sr.; Kaylynn Salyars, so.
North Scott -- Taylor Robertson, so.; Rachel Anderson, jr.; Abby Moeller, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Kaitlyn Drish, so.; Olivia Syverud, 8th; Reagan Hassel, 8th
Player of the year: Carli Spelhaug (PV)
Coach of the year: Steve Hopkins (Muscatine)