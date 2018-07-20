FORT DODGE, Iowa — Ellie Spelhaug had her sweaty palms firmly on the state championship trophy following the team picture Friday night. She wasn’t about to have it wrestled away.
In her final athletic contest representing Pleasant Valley, Spelhaug went out a champion.
Powered by five shutout innings in the circle and a two-run, inside-the-park home run, Spelhaug ignited top-ranked PV to back-to-back Class 5A state softball championships with a 3-0 triumph over third-ranked Indianola at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“Nobody really wants to lose the last game of their high school career,” a teary-eyed Spelhaug said. “Getting the win and getting to bring this bad boy home (the trophy) is pretty awesome.”
Ranked No. 1 in the preseason, PV had a turbulent start to the summer with five losses in its first 11 games. It stumbled only twice in its last 32 contests and became the first school in Iowa’s largest classification to capture consecutive state titles since West Des Moines Valley in 2007-08.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference never had a program win back-to-back titles in softball. It had two in a span of 4 ½ hours with Davenport Assumption and PV.
“A different year and you get new players, so you’ve got to iron out the kinks,” coach Jose Lara said. “We started off a little slow and it was like, ‘Man, this doesn’t feel right.’ The girls used that as motivation to overcome it.
“Teams were hungry against us. I told the girls we have to be hungrier. We have to want it again.”
The Spartans (36-7) were overwhelmed at times by Indianola senior and Illinois signee Sydney Sickels. She fanned 10 and established the new 5A state tournament record with 33 strikeouts in the three games.
Still, PV had opportunities. It left the bases loaded in the first inning, stranded two more in the second and fourth.
“She had some wicked movement and speed behind her,” Elile Spelhaug said.
The Spartans made an adjustment. They started up in the batter’s box with Sickels’ late movement, but scooted back later in the game giving them an additional split second to see the ball come into the hitting zone.
The breakthrough inning finally came in the fifth.
Emily Wood led off with a bunt single.
Then with a 2-2 count, Spelhaug launched a fly ball to deep right field. It caromed off the fence and Spelhaug never stopped running. She crossed home plate standing up in what was her final high school at-bat.
Her last inside-the-park home run?
“Maybe 10U, but that probably was on errors,” she said. “I never expected that.”
Coach Lara kept waving Spelhaug around the bases. She almost was to second before the ball hit the fence.
“She can run,” he said. “She’s a deer out there with those long legs.”
"My first thing was making sure I touched home," she said. "I almost ran past it."
PV tacked on an additional run.
Sophia Lindquist, who hadn’t had an at-bat in the state tournament until Friday, ripped a run-scoring single. Lindquist was 2-for-3, the only Spartan with multiple hits against Sickels.
“Nobody sees practice,” coach Lara said. “When we’re out there and we’re looking at their swings and instructing them, she kept popping it. We decided we have to give her a chance.
“She proved she belonged in the lineup tonight.”
Spelhaug and Alexia Lara made it hold up.
After allowing two first-inning singles, Spelhaug yielded only one more hit. Lara finished it off with four strikeouts in the final two innings, including the last out to set off the celebration.
“That’s awesome to end it that way,” said Alexia Lara, who is headed to play softball at Drake. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to pitch again.”
Carli Spelhaug was named captain of the all-tournament team for the second consecutive year. Her sister, Ellie, Alexia Lara and Bell Luebken joined her on the 11-player team.
“Our seniors kept us calm all season and didn’t let us get too high or too low,” Carli said. “They just carried us on their back with pitching and we made the plays for them. It ended up exactly how we wanted.”
There were many tears shed on the field afterward.
It was the final softball game for Ellie Spelhaug and the last time sharing the same diamond with her sister. It was the last time Jose Lara could coach his daughter, Alexia.
Those two seniors were instrumental in PV playing in the past three state championship games.
“It definitely gets me emotional,” Carli said. “This is the best way you can go out. I’m glad I’ve got to play with Ellie for all these years. We went out the way we wanted.”
Ellie Spelhaug starts basketball workouts at Bradley on Monday.
First, they were going to savor the moment with an ice cream party in the Iowa Central dormitory late Friday night.
“It takes a little bit of luck to win a state championship," Ellie said. "I'm fortunate we got to experience this twice.
"It is time to move on. I didn’t want to end it any other way.”