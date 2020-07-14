Spartans dominate matchup of top 10 softball powers

"We needed to see where we were at. Today was our day."

The Spartans did not wait long to strike against City High starter Ayana Lindsey, scoring in the first inning when Carly Lundry dropped a two-out single into right field to score Wood.

Two innings later, an RBI double by Peggy Klingler and an error by the Little Hawks added up to two more runs and a 3-0 Pleasant Valley lead.

"That was huge," Lundry said of the first-inning run and early-inning tallies. "We started off strong, and we wanted to keep going."

Bolstered by the early support and the steady play of the PV fielders, Lindquist was rolling through the Little Hawk lineup. A Sydney Fellows single to lead off the top of the second proved to be the only baserunner she would allow.

"This game was definitely a learning experience for us," Lindquist said. "Obviously, we wanted to win, but we were still working on things. We were able to pull things together, and that's why we took this game."

With Ella Cook replacing Lindsey in the pitching circle for the home half of the fourth, Pleasant Valley capitalized by sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight times to break the game open.