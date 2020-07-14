Spartans dominate matchup of top 10 softball powers

Playing for the final time before beginning the postseason on Saturday, the Pleasant Valley softball team looked to be challenged in a big way.
Hosting Iowa City High in Tuesday's matchup of top 10 Class 5A state powers, the Spartans not only rose to the challenge against the third-ranked Little Hawks, they stated loud and clear they will be a playoff force to be reckoned with.
Up by three runs going into the bottom of the fourth inning, 10th-ranked PV took control with an eight-run outburst as it rolled to an 11-0, five-inning victory.
"I think we start every year figuring things out," said PV junior pitcher Sophia Lindquist. "Now, we're peaking at the right time. We feel like we're a force to reckon with."
The Spartans (15-6) will stay at home for Saturday's 7 p.m. 5A region opener against Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Davenport North (8-12).
They do so riding high after Tuesday's performance in which Lindquist held City High to a second-inning single while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. PV also got a 3-for-4 hitting effort from center fielder and lead-off batter Emily Wood, who finished a home run short of hitting for the cycle.
"We're a team," said PV coach Jose Lara. "We talk about flying together and being together and being for each other, and we definitely demonstrated that. The reason I wanted us to play Iowa City is because they're a very classy, top-quality team.
"We needed to see where we were at. Today was our day."
The Spartans did not wait long to strike against City High starter Ayana Lindsey, scoring in the first inning when Carly Lundry dropped a two-out single into right field to score Wood.
Two innings later, an RBI double by Peggy Klingler and an error by the Little Hawks added up to two more runs and a 3-0 Pleasant Valley lead.
"That was huge," Lundry said of the first-inning run and early-inning tallies. "We started off strong, and we wanted to keep going."
Bolstered by the early support and the steady play of the PV fielders, Lindquist was rolling through the Little Hawk lineup. A Sydney Fellows single to lead off the top of the second proved to be the only baserunner she would allow.
"This game was definitely a learning experience for us," Lindquist said. "Obviously, we wanted to win, but we were still working on things. We were able to pull things together, and that's why we took this game."
With Ella Cook replacing Lindsey in the pitching circle for the home half of the fourth, Pleasant Valley capitalized by sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight times to break the game open.
A two-run double by Lindquist got the Spartans going, with a subsequent two-run two-bagger by Reagan Hassel (2-for-3) putting the hosts up 7-0. Following Addie Menke's RBI single, Jessi Meyer belted a three-run homer to cap the uprising.
"When they put (Cook) in, we were ready to go," said Meyer. "We made adjustments right away in the batter's box, which helped a lot."
After ending the regular season on such a high note, Pleasant Valley now turns its collective attention to what it hopes will be a lengthy postseason stay, starting Saturday night.
"Always in the past, we've tended to peak at the right time," Lundry said. "With (City High) being No. 3 in the state, we knew they were good, but we wanted to show them we're a good team, too. We treated this like a postseason game."
