FORT DODGE, Iowa — When it comes to Iowa's largest classification in softball, the Central Iowa Metropolitan League had a stranglehold on state championships from 2003-16.
West Des Moines Valley, Dowling Catholic, Des Moines East, Johnston, Ankeny and Waukee all captured titles in that span.
Nobody from eastern Iowa, in fact, made the championship game for eight straight years (2008-15).
Pleasant Valley has made the eastern half of the state relevant again in Class 5A. The Spartans play in their third straight title game and eye back-to-back championships at 8 p.m. Friday against third-ranked Indianola.
"Championship teams are not made overnight," PV coach Jose Lara said. "This took a while to make. I'm always going to give credit to those before us and what they built.
"Our young players come in now and we feed them the same recipe, the same syrup. They buy into it and it turns into magic."
Former coach Lori Duncan took the Spartans (35-7) to the state tournament in 2007 (state runner-up), 2011 (third), 2012 (third), 2014 (sixth) and 2015 (second).
The Spartans have climbed the next step under Lara.
Now, they're trying to accomplish something only Valley has done in the last 19 years and that's consecutive titles in the largest class.
"They're a team that is senior-dominated and battle-tested," Valley coach Tom Bakey said of PV after Wednesday night's semifinal.
PV, which started the season No. 1, faces a stiff challenge in Indianola (36-3).
The Indians are led by pitcher and Illinois signee Sydney Sickels (26-1, an ERA under 0.85). In Wednesday's semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Sickels struck out a 5A state-tournament record 16.
Fueled by a lethal riseball, Sickels has 332 strikeouts in 195 innings this season. Dubuque Hempstead mustered only one hit in the quarterfinals and Jefferson had just two.
Indianola has the best ERA of any team in the 5A field at 1.01. PV is among the best offensively with a .375 average and 43 home runs.
"It should be a whale of a championship game," Bakey said, "because Sickels is very, very good."
As of Wednesday night, Lara did not know much about Sickels. He and his staff planned to spend Thursday formulating a game plan.
"We have what we need to study her," he said. "We'll take a good look at her and set up our plan."
For PV, it'll be the final game for seniors Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara. The all-staters have teamed for 136 wins the past four seasons.
They eye one more.
"We've been ready to go," Carli Spelhaug said. "We've stayed relaxed and haven't put too much pressure on ourselves. If we take care of business, we believe we can get the job done."