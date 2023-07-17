Related to this story

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-7.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-7.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Reagan Hassel turns and fires to first base to complete a double play Monday in a 5A state quarterfinal against Waukee North…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-8.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-8.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons tags Waukee Northwest's Kiana Carnes at second base during a stolen base attempt Monday in a 5A state quarter…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-6.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-6.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer looks to the umpire for a signal after stretching to complete a double play Monday in a 5A state quarterfinal…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-9.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-9.JPG

Pleasant Valley catcher Kasey Kane smothers a pitch in the low pitch Monday in the 5A state quarterfinal against Waukee Northwest at Harlan Ro…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-1.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-1.JPG

The Pleasant Valley bench goes crazy after a big play in the Spartans' 5A state quarterfinal game with Waukee Northwest Monday at Harlan Roger…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-5.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-5.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons, far left, Katelyn Kiefer (16), Reagan Hassel (10) and Kasey Kane, right, celebrate after turning a double pl…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-4.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-4.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons, sliding, collides with Waukee Northwest's Maggie Allen while stealing a base Monday in a 5A state quarterfin…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-3.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-3.JPG

Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen hammers a pitch into the ground during an at bat Monday in a 5A state quarterfinal against Waukee Northwest Mo…

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-2.JPG

PV 071723-spt-state-softball-2.JPG

Pleasant Valley catcher Kasey Kane can't come up with a foul tip Monday in a 5A state quarterfinal against Waukee Northwest Monday at Harlan R…

Watch Now: Related Video

After fish fry in Miami, this Cardinals season is officially cooked: Inside Pitch