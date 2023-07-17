FORT DODGE — Pleasant Valley High School's softball team played a challenging regular-season schedule.

That included a pair of games against defending Class 5A state champion Waukee Northwest. Neither game went well for the Spartans as the Wolves scored 13-1 and 9-4 victories.

But Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara said there was plenty of benefit from playing those games.

Monday, in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, the sixth-seeded Spartans put the knowledge gained from those losses to good use against the third-seeded Wolves.

Sarah Rigdon’s pinch-hit RBI single that scored Reagan Hassel in the top of the sixth inning helped Pleasant Valley dethrone Waukee Northwest 5-4 to set up an all-MAC semifinal Wednesday against Muscatine.

“We played them twice,” Lara said. “We learned a lot from them, but we took some notes on them, and we had a plan and went out there and executed it to the best of our ability.”

After each team scored in the second, the Spartans (31-9) scored three times in the third. Jessie Clemons singled and scored on a wild pitch. Then, one batter later, Ashley Hansen scored on another wild pitch.

The third run came when pinch-runner Bella Chamberlain scored on a single by Katelyn Keifer, when Chamberlain’s slide knocked the ball loose on the attempted tag.

Northwest tied it in the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles by Kiana Carnes and Kaylee Cords.

But in the sixth, Hassel reached on a one-out, two-base throwing error and then scored when Rigdon delivered a line-drive single to right field.

“Good for Sarah Rigdon … that is a clutch moment for her, and I’m happy for her, but ultimately it helped the team out,” Lara said. “That is what I’m mostly happy about.”

In the seventh, a pair of spectacular defensive plays sealed the win for the Spartans.

Hassel snared a smash off the bat of Natalee Watts as she leaped to her right to grab a ball that looked to have sailed past her at second. Then, after a routine groundout for the second out, winning pitcher Katelyn Merkel knocked down a line drive off the bat of Cords and threw to first to seal the win.

“We knew this was going to be a tough, competitive, fun game,” Lara said. “The game didn’t disappoint. The girls stayed composed through the game … it was great.”

The Spartans will play Muscatine (33-6) in a 5A semifinal at 1 p.m. Wednesday. PV beat the Muskies 2-1 and 8-5 during the regular season.

“It is an amazing feeling,” Clemons said. “Our sophomore year we were in the same position where we beat a good team, and it is nice to know we are not going home tomorrow and staying here until Thursday no matter what, and we beat a very, very solid team that had beat us twice before.”

Addison Ohda went 3 for 4 in the game for PV, while Kiefer was 2 for 3 with an RBI in leading PV's 10-hit attack.

Merkel allowed just six hits, walked three and struck out two to improve to 14-4 in the circle.

"I'm really happy. I could not have done it without my team, coaches ... any of them," Merkel said. "I'm just happy."